JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Through the first three drives of the Class 3 Show-Me-Bowl at Adkins Stadium, Blair Oaks and Maryville exchanged a trio of scoring plays.
On the fourth, things changed. The Spoofhounds turned the ball over on downs, and the Falcons proceeded to go down field and score. The process repeated again on the next two series, and Maryville never caught up. They fell 62-40.
“I can’t imagine a football game where either team played with better effort tonight,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “Was there mistakes? Yes, on both sides. Did we make more mistakes? Yes. Did they take advantage of those mistakes? Yes. That’s football.”
Blair Oaks sophomore quarterback Dylan Hair dominated on both phases of the offense, completing 10-of-15 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown.
The most impressive game part of his game came on the ground, where he ran for 241 yards and six touchdowns.
“Their quarterback, he’s a heck of a runner, he’s a heck of a thrower. He’s a really good athlete. When you look at the stats, and you look at the things he was able to do on some of those third-down conversions, you know, you got to be able to get off the field. We didn’t get that done.”
In the game’s first eight minutes, Maryville and Blair Oaks exchanged the lead on three occasions.
First, Spoofhounds junior Connor Drake hit senior Matthiew Gooridge on a 12-yar pass. Then, Noland Hair scored from one-yard out.
Drake followed with a quarterback sneak, the final score before Blair Oaks built up a 27-14 lead. By halftime, 19 points separated Maryville from the lead.
“They had a plan, and you could see the motivation on their side was just immense,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “I was hoping we could go to halftime either tied, because I knew we got the ball to start the second half. Getting the frist stop was ginormous, and also the turnovers.”
e scheme a little bit, but really it was about let’s come back and win this thing.”
The Spoofhounds got a stop on the first drive of the second half, but the Falcons were able to make a statement two minutes early with a 27-yard Hair touchdown.
Maryville scored the next two touchdowns, but was unable to come back from the deficit.
“We really didn’t answer quick enough,” Webb said. “Then we get into, you know, I have an offensive coordinator, Matt Houchin, Trey Houchin’s pop. They do a really good job of again,e executing, calling plays and getting ourself in a zone advantage… It got into a point there where it was back-and-forth, back-and-forth and we couldn’t get another stop there in the end.”
The Spoofhounds finish their season with four losses, two to Blair Oaks, one to Odessa and one to St. Pius X.
Two of the losses where to a State Champion, one to an undefeated team whose season ended due to COVID-19 in the District 16, and the other to the Class 2 runner-up.
“When I look back on this season and the pride it took for this football team to lead and play four football games, on August 10 I thought there was no way we were going to play 15 football games,” Webb said. “Nobody did. And Blair Oaks, to get to this point, both of us have earned, and they have earned this championship.”