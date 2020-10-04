Multiple northwest Missouri tennis athletes will advance to the state playoffs after weekend district tournaments.
Bishop LeBlond's doubles pairing of Peyton Netten and Libby Weddle, who won the MEC title last week, defeated Maryville's Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin 6-4, 6-3 to claim the Class 1 District 16 championship.
Emily Weddle and Reese Robertson took the top two spots in the singles tournament, just as they did at the MEC Tournament.
In Class 1 District 16, Trenton's Lexi Gott and Chillicothe's Delaney May advanced to sectionals with top-two finished in singles. The Chillicothe duo of Cami Carpenter and Leah Lourenco placed second and will advance.
The Class 1 sectional will take place Saturday at Noyes Tennis Courts.
Team districts begin Monday, with Central taking on Staley in Class 3 District 8. Area teams will compete in Class 1 District 16 at Noyes Courts and in Class 1 District 15 n Trenton.