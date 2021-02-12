Both Bishop LeBlond and Mid-Buchanan basketball programs will have home-court advantage throughout the district playoffs.
MSHSAA began rolling out district seedings in recent days and will feature the Golden Eagles and Dragons holding the top seed in their respective districts. Tournaments will not be held at singular sites this season due to COVID-19 and will instead feature the higher seed hosting each game.
All boys first-round games from Classes 1-3 will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Girls first-round games will be scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Boys semifinals will resume at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 with finals scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Girls semifinals will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 with championships set for 6 p.m. Feb. 26.
In Class 2 District 16, the LeBlond girls earn a bye with East Atchison earning the No. 2 seed. The LeBlond boys also will have a bye with No. 2-seeded North Andrew serving as the top competition.
Class 2 District 16 features the Mid-Buchanan and Gallatin boys as the top seeds, with Plattsburg earning the No. 3 seed. The girls' top seeds as Mid-Buch, North Platte and Plattsburg.
Class 3 District 16 tournaments, which include Hamilton, South Harrison and Trenton, features Milan as the top seeds for both tournaments.
Class 3 District 15 will see Lawson as the No. 1 girls seed and defending champ East Buchanan as the No. 2 seed. The boys bracket wasn't announced as of Friday afternoon.
The Mound City boys and defending-champion Platte Valley girls are the top seeds in the Class 1 District 16 tournaments.
The Winston boys and Stanberry girls are each No. 1 in Class 1 District 15. St. Joseph Christian earned the No. 6 girls seed and No. 5 boys seed.
Sectional games will take place March 2 and 3 with quarterfinals slated for March 5 and 6. The Show-Me Showdown will be hosted at the JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center, in Springfield. Classes 1-3 are scheduled for Thursday, March 11, through Saturday, March 13.
Districts for Class 4-6 begin Feb. 27 and are expected to be announced beginning next week.
Full district brackets can be found on MSHSAA.org and in next week's version of the Weekender.