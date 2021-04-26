A fellow coach asked Bishop LeBlond head coach Mitchell Girres if the Eagles hosted the tournament just so they could hand out the medals to themselves.
That was the kind of day the Golden Eagles had in the Bishop LeBlond Invitational on Monday at the St. Joseph Country Club. The Eagles had the top three performers and finished first as a team in both varsity and junior varsity.
“We’re starting to play better in each tournament,” LeBlond’s Jeff Johnston said. “We’ve got three more to go before districts and we hope to continue to get better, play well to get districts and then hopefully we can get to state and do alright.”
Jeff was the second-best Johnston on the course Monday as it was his younger brother Pat that won the tournament with a score of 70.
“It feels pretty good, I’ve been waiting a while to put in a good run,” Pat Johnston said. “Especially when you’re able to beat your older brother — that’s pretty nice.”
While Jeff was proud of his little brother, there was a part of him that was bothered by his second-place finish to his little brother.
“It’s tough, but I don’t deserve it because I played pretty bad,” Jeff Johnston said. “It bothers me a little bit, but it’s good competition. I’m just happy that no one beat him because I would say that our team is our biggest competition and I’m fighting against him—that’s a really good place.”
The third of the Johnston isn’t a stranger to the top of the leaderboard, either. Timothy Johnston finished one stroke behind Jeffrey by shooting a 75.
“I played decent today and I’m satisfied with how I played,” Timothy Johnston said. “If they ended up beating me, then good for them.”
The undeniable talent in that family comes from their bond and support for one another.
“We practice a lot, support each other and there’s a lot of love in our family,” Timothy Johnston said. “It’s awesome (playing together) and we have to take advantage of it. We’ve been given an opportunity and we just have to keep trying to lower our scores.”
Sam Schoeberl of LeBlond and Jack Evans of Lawson finished tied for fourth with a score of 77. JD Dintino of St. Pius came in sixth with a 78, helping the St. Pius team to a second-place finish.
The Maryville Spoofhounds rounded out the top three with a team score of 373. Freshman Jacob Scott led the Spoofhounds with a score of 87. Jacob’s twin brother, Ethan tied with junior Trevin Cunningham for second on the team with a score of 89.
The Chillicothe Hornets finished four with a score of 381 and were led by Colby Gillespie who shot an 84. The Savannah Savages finished fifth with a score of 390 and were led by Zac Vega (94) and Ethan Cook (98).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.