It may have taken a bit to hit their stride, but the Golden Eagles played their game in the second half en route to Bishop LeBlond's 58-38 statement win over Mid-Buchanan on Tuesday at Grace Gymnasium.
The Golden Eagles needed the confidence boost after missing out on a championship win in their home tournament last week.
“We just try to take it one game at a time, learn from our previous wins and losses and put it forth to the next game,” Bishop LeBlond head coach Jackie Ziesel said. “We just weren’t hitting any shots against Savannah, but if we are on on a certain night we can beat anybody.”
The first quarter wasn’t kind to Bishop LeBlond (9-3), however. Both teams struggled mightily with penalties early on and the Golden Eagles needed a few possessions before the game slowed down.
With both teams tied at 21 late in the second quarter, the Golden Eagles finally pulled away from Mid-Buchanan (6-3).
Bishop LeBlond sophomore Katie Beam knocked down a three and a long two to break the drought from the perimeter, and junior Sloan Lewis scored another bucket from the inside to make it a 7-0 run in just under a minute to enter the locker room.
Lewis expressed how that series helped set the tone for the rest of the game.
“I think that really got our confidence up and showed that we could run with this team,” Lewis said. “I think we just needed to figure a few things out to begin with and after that we were rolling.”
The Eagles outscored the Dragons 30-17 in the second half, not only finding more success on the pull-up but also getting production at the foul line. Bishop LeBlond shot 22 of 25 on free throws in the game.
Bishop LeBlond sophomore Tatum Studer finished with 12 points, leading both teams. Lewis also finished in double digits.
Defensively, Bishop LeBlond’s heavy pressure finally began to break open a Dragon team that was perhaps a little ill-prepared, having not played since Dec. 18th.
Mid-Buchanan head coach Rod Elms pointed out the threat that the Golden Eagles posed.
“The trap and the press that they did, you can’t always simulate what they do,” Elms said. “So we were just kind of not expecting it, and they changed it up just enough that they caught us in the wrong angles and where we were going.”
By the final minutes, Bishop LeBlond led by over 20 points and felt comfortable playing its backups.
Lewis touched on how this kind of quality win benefits the Golden Eagles as they head into the new year’s slate of games.
“It definitely helps knowing we can come in here and beat teams on the fly and adjust quickly,” Lewis said. “They were ranked above us so that kind of proves a point that we can beat teams that are this good, and that we were ready and prepared to play our game.”
Bishop LeBlond faces another quality opponent as it will host one-loss Chillicothe on Friday, and Mid-Buchanan also competes on Friday at Lathrop.