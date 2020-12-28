Once Bishop LeBlond found ways to shots on the inside of the paint midway through the first quarter, the Golden Eagles excelled en route to a 56-37 win against Plattsburg in the first round of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament on Monday at Grace Gymnasium.
Plattsburg did not lead once, but remained within a basket of LeBlond until the midway mark of the frame. By the end of the first eight minutes, the Eagles led 16-7.
“We’re getting back into the swing of things, just coming off break so it was a little sloppy, a little messy but we figured things out on defense and kind of helped contribute to our offensive game to extend the lead,” LeBlond head coach Jackie Ziesel said.
LeBlond continued to establish momentum in the second quarter, only allowing a single basket and three free throws. They led 27-13 at half, and Plattsburg never came back within more than eight.
Sophomore Shae Lewis led the Eagles with a career-high 22 points.
“She still continued to shoot,” Ziesel said. “I like that fact that we were starting to gain some confidence with some of our players that struggled scoring the first half. We were trying to get them the ball and not trying to be selfish in racking up somebody else’s stats.”
The Eagles will meet North Andrews in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
North Andrew girls 42, Brookfield 30
The Cardinals maintained a steady lead over the Bulldogs, allowing them to secure a hard-fought victory.
After one period, the two teams were tied at 10-10, but North Andrew was able to improve on these figures in the following quarters while Brookfield lagged behind. The Bulldogs scored just 9 points combined in the second and third quarters.
The top scorer between both teams was North Andrew senior Alaina Officer, with 14.
The Cardinals will advance to play the winner of the LeBlond/Plattsburg game in the second round of the tournament at 7 p.m tonight.
East Buchanan girls 65, Hogan Prep 5
It wasn’t much of a contest in the opening game of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament as the Bulldogs made short work of the overmatched Rams.
It was immediately obvious that the game wasn’t going to be close, with East Buchanan jumping out to a 30-0 lead after the first quarter. At the half, they led 43-0.
Seven players finished with five or more points, which coach Cori Elms was happy to see.
“I thought they did a good job being very unselfish with the basketball,” she said. “I like that we were able to incorporate some of our younger players and get them a little more comfortable with what we’re trying to do.”
Though it was perhaps not the best learning experience, senior Lilly Schilling thinks the win can help build confidence going forward.
“I think people being able to score, and everyone getting that confidence knowing that they can do it, along with just getting another win under our belts will help a lot.”
East Buchanan advances to play Savannah.
Savannah 73, KC East 0
The Savannah girls shut out East (Kansas City) in Monday’s first-round matchup.
Savannah moves on to meet East Buchanan in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.