MARYVILLE, Mo. — Falling twice this season to Maryville, No. 2-seeded Benton girls basketball flipped the script Thursday by taking down the No. 1 Spoofhounds 45-40 in the Class 4 District 16 Championship at the Hound Pound.
“That’s probably one of the best teams in the state,” Benton head coach Chris Michaels said of Maryville. “If not the best. So, to come up here and do what we did...that makes us proud.”
Maryville beat Benton 54-42 in December and 57-37 in February, and both defeats motivated the Cardinals to prove their winning ways.
“All we’ve been preaching since that February game (against Maryville) is ‘Guys, our first quarters have to get better,’” Michaels said. “And if our first quarters get better and we’re in the game, we’re dangerous. And that’s what we just saw. We’ve proved that we can play all four (quarters) now, so we have to continue to play all four for the rest of these games.”
The victory marks the third district title in the last four years for Benton.
“We’ve lost to them many times,” Benton sophomore Kelsey Johnson said. “We knew it’d be a tough one coming in, and it’s an awesome feeling being able to beat them.”
In his first year at the helm, Michaels helped his alma mater clinch a district crown, a feat he accomplished with North Andrew as the girls basketball coach back in 2019.
“You saw Benton basketball out there tonight,” Michaels said. “If anybody has watched Benton basketball before, that was it. That was what we wanted them to do. These girls work their tails off for us months on end. This is the one they wanted. We’re obviously not done. We have to keep going and get what we need to get.”
In the first quarter, the Cardinals (13-9) limited Maryville (22-2) to making just two field goals, pushing Benton to an 11-6 lead at the end of the period.
The Cardinals never lost their lead, as the shooting came early and was hot. Benton freshman Avery Morlock, as well as sophomores Kelsey Johnson and Peyton Anderson all scored threes to push the Cardinals to a 10-point lead at 24-14 lead halfway through the second quarter.
Benton made a total of six three-pointers, five of them coming in the first half.
“It just really helped us get hot,” said Anderson. “Especially against a good player against Serena Sundell. We really just had to get hot before she did, and it worked out for us.”
Benton entered the break up 26-22 over the Spoofhounds. At that point, Sundell had a game-high 10 points, while Johnson led the Cardinals with seven points.
“That lead gave us confidence and it helped us play better after that,” Johnson said. “It was great.”
The Spoofhounds responded in the third quarter with a three from Sundell and Maryville freshman Ava Dumke, which tied the game at 34 with 2:12 left in the third.
However from there, it was all Benton, and Maryville head coach Quentin Albrecht said it wasn’t the right night for his squad.
“We had aspirations to get down to Springfield,” Albrecht said. “That just didn’t come to fruition. It wasn’t because of lack of effort, or a bad attitude or lack of toughness, it was just because on this one particular night we weren’t the best team on the floor.”
In the final 30 seconds of the quarter, Benton junior Jaida Cox made one of two free throws to regain the lead at 35-34 at the end of the third.
In opening seconds of the fourth, Cox hit a three to put Benton on top at 38-34.
Then with 56.5 left, Benton junior Kianna Herrera made both of her free throws to give Benton a 42-38 lead.
The Cardinals managed to force a turnover and in transition, Lauren Burright had a wide open layup to push to a 44-38 lead with 37 seconds remaining, with Benton eventually securing the five-point victory at 45-40.
Anderson led Benton in scoring with 11, while Herrera and Johnson each scored nine.
Maryville senior Serena Sundell finished with a game-high 21 points.
Benton faces Center (8-11) in the state sectional playoffs next Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m.