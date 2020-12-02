SAVANNAH – After a highly competitive first half, the Benton girls basketball team came out on top over Smithville 54-42 on Wednesday night to punch a ticket to the championship game in the 92nd Annual Savannah Invitational Tournament.
The Cardinals found themselves facing off against a familiar opponent as they played the Warriors three times last year, including in district play.
The Cardinals ended the Warriors season last year, so it was a highly anticipated rivalry game.
“They are used to seeing each other and when we came into practice yesterday, we told our girls we are about to see a grudge match,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “Smithville is a well-coached team and the girls play hard, so it was a big win.”
Benton relied on their outside shooting early on as three of their first half field goals came from behind the arc. It was a back-and-forth first half with seven lead changes and five ties, but the Cardinals took a 20-17 lead after Jaida Cox knocked down a 3-pointer with under thirty seconds remaining.
After a quiet and scoreless first half, Olivia Walters gave the Cardinal offense a spark as she scored 10 points in the final 12 minutes. Walters and Kianna Herrera combined for 14 of Benton’s 19 third quarter points as Smithville failed to regain the lead in the second half and trailed 39-32 ahead of the final quarter.
“The thing about this team is if one girl goes down because of a foul and the next girl steps up. These girls pay enough attention in practice and work hard enough that we can do everything we do with any 13 of them,” Michaels said.
Herrera ended with a team-high 18 points and Jaida Cox finished the night with 10 points. The Cardinals are set to take on the Spoofhounds in the championship game on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.
“Obviously you don’t come into a tournament and aim to get third place, so playing in a championship game is great,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “We know that we are going to be paying a tough opponent that we know a lot about, so we know that it is going to be a tough and exciting game.”
Maryville 50,
William Chrisman 43
The Maryville girls basketball team held on to defeat William Chrisman 50-43, despite a late surge by the Bears behind a 31-point outing by Serena Sundell in the Savannah Invitational Semifinals on Wednesday night.
Sundell got the Spoofhounds rolling early as the senior guard scored 12 of Maryville’s 14 first quarter points, including a pair of shots from downtown. Maryville led 14-4 after the opening quarter and it was able to hold a comfortable double-digit lead for a majority of the contest.
“One of our main focuses this year is coming out and getting a fast start,” Sundell said.” Putting them on their heels a little bit with us pressing on the gas while they have to kind of figure us out is a great way to get going.”
Sundell and Rylee Vierthaler both dropped four points in the second quarter as the Spoofhounds were able to lead the Bears 23-11 at the half.
William Chrisman came out of the locker room with some defensive adjustments as it forced multiple Maryville turnovers and only allowed three made field goals in the third quarter.
The Spoofhounds were still able to maintain a 32-21 lead entering the final quarter after Sundell beat the buzzer with a layup.
Maryville opened up the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to take an 18-point lead, but the Bears refused to go away. William Chrisman knocked down three shots from downtown and five shots from the charity stripe, but it wasn’t enough to take down Maryville.
“They knew we were in foul trouble and had double bonus, so they put their heads down and drove and fouls were called,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “We were just able to overcome the adversity.”
Vierthaler ended the night with 13 points and Lauren Cullin added five points as the Spoofhounds converted on five 3-pointers in the contest.
Maryville moves on to play Benton in the championship game on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.