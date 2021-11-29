SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Benton girls defeated Platte County in the opening round of the Savannah Invitational Tournament for the second-consecutive year Monday. The Cardinals defeated the Pirates 50-23 for their first win of the season.
“Tonight really meant a lot because we want to come out strong this year and prove that we’re the team to beat,” junior guard Peyton Anderson said.
The Benton Cardinals (1-1) quickly put behind them last week’s three-point loss to Central in the first half of Monday’s game. The Cardinals began the first quarter with a 13-0 run with seven of those points coming from Anderson.
The Benton defense held Platte County (0-2) to just two points in the first quarter and held them scoreless through the first seven minutes. The rout continued in the second quarter with a 16-5 run from the Cardinals.
“We used fast breaks to our advantage,” junior guard Kelsey Johnson said. “We’d get the ball and just go.”
The Cardinals took a 31-11 lead into halftime. Benton then scored seven-straight in a low-scoring third quarter with five different players contributing to the scoring.
Adleigh Wilkerson scored the final two points of the quarter, becoming the sixth different Cardinal to score in the third. Shared scoring was the theme for Benton on Monday night. Anderson and Johnson each had 10 points, Lauren Burright finished with eight points, and Olivia Walters finished with seven.
The Benton defense held the Pirates to just four points in the third quarter. Anderson said that defense is an area of focus this year as it is each season.
”Defense is huge for us,” Anderson said. “We practice it so much because it is really important to win games with defense.”
Benton will await the winner of tomorrow night’s game between Chillicothe and Maryville. The Cardinals will face the winner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Benton boys 60,
Savannah 26
The Benton Cardinals won their second-straight game to open the season. After defeating Central last Tuesday, the Cardinals continued their hot start with a 34-point win over the Savannah Savages in the tournament’s opening round.
“I’ve been impressed with our determination to play hard, compete and try to do the things we need to do,” Benton coach Jared Boone said. “We’ve got a lot of areas we need to improve on, and we should this time of year.”
The Benton offense took some time to get going in the first quarter. Allan Coy broke the scoreless tie at the 4:40 mark of the first quarter.
The Cardinals (2-0) built a 9-0 lead over the next two and a half minutes. Savannah’s Keithon Tipton ended the run and scored the first points of the game for the Savages (0-1) with a 3-pointer with 1:14 left in the first quarter.
Senior Denver Domann led the Cardinals to an 11-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, scoring six of Benton’s 11 points.
Savannah cut the Benton lead to five at 14-9 early in the second quarter with baskets from Ethan Dudek and Brendan McKnight. The Cardinals didn’t let the game get any closer after that, rattling off an 8-0 run.
The Benton lead continued to grow behind a 10-point second quarter from senior Kason Mauzey. The Cardinals ended the half with a 20-5 run that led to a 39-14 halftime lead.
Carson Newlon’s nine-point third quarter gave him 16 points and the team lead. Coy was second on the team with 14 points, while Mauzey and Myles Bachali reached finished with 12.
”I thought we had good ball movement tonight,” Boone said. “Carson played a really good game. He had been struggling lately, so it was good to see him find his stroke. We were also able to run some of our sets and execute those.”
The Cardinals will face the winner of Hogan Prep and Kearney at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
