Tyler Murphy’s hopeful run to a third state finals appearance will continue in two weeks.
The Benton senior and Central Missouri signee won the Class 2 Sectional 4 tournament at 138 pounds Saturday at Excelsior Springs. Murphy (23-1) won his first match by tech fall before securing a state appearance with a win by fall in the semis.
He defeated Kirksville’s Dominic Cahalan by an 8-4 decision in the finals.
Murphy finished second as a freshman and junior, while taking fifth as a sophomore. He will be joined by Bishop Rush, who took second at 152 pounds, winning back-to-back decisions before losing via a third-period fall in the championship.
While the top four from each district usually advance to state, MSHSAA added a sectional round this season with only the top three advancing to state, decreasing the championship field from 16 to 12.
Lafayette will also send two competitors to state. Sophomore Jay Greiner, who went 51-4 with a second-place finish at 145 pounds last year, improved to 50-1 with a sectional title at 182 pounds. He won all three of his matches with first-round pins.
Marco Dalakishvil will also repreates the Irish at 126 pounds after placing third, bouncing back from a semifinal loss with two wins in wrestlebacks.
Cameron qualified seven to the state championships, including medal-winners from last year in Caleb Husch (113), Brecken Gates (138) and Camren Hedgpeth (285). Husch (45-3) won sectionals, as did 120-pounder Ryker Smith (46-1) with three pins.
Chillicothe will be represented by four wrestlers, while three from Savannah and two from Maryville will travel to state. Savannah’s Gage Schottel (31-3) cruised to the 106 sectional title with two falls and a major decision.
The Class 2 wrestling championships will take place March 11 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.
At Class 1 Sectional 4, Mid-Buchanan won the day. Twelve of the Dragons’ 14 competitors will lead the team into the Class 1 championships by placing at sectionals.
Ryder Coons (1-6), Chase Davidson (33-1), Denton Biller (170), Wade Stanton (182) and Creed Webster all won their respective weight divisions Saturday in Faucett.
North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher won the 120-pound division with two pins.
The Class 1 tournament will take place March 10 in Independence.