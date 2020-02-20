Four St. Joseph wrestlers are into the quarterfinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 State Wrestling Championships after wins Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.
Benton senior Cristian Dixon (39-1), a two-time runner-up at state, needed just 57 seconds to earn a win by fall to advance at 138 pounds. He will face off with Osage senior Eric Westbrook on Friday morning.
Junior Tyler Murphy (24-1) needed to go the distance for a 7-3 decision, earning a first-period takedown and five more points in the second. Benton ended the day 3-for-3 thanks to a first-period fall by 160-pounder Hunter Armstrong as he looks for his first medal in his fourth trip.
Lafayette freshman Jay Greiner won his first career state match at 145 pounds, defeating Pleasant Hill’s Tommy Riffle by second-period pin.
Cameron ended Day 1 with four wrestlers on the championship side and five winning in wrestlebacks, sitting in fifth place at the end of the session.
Caleb Husch, the winningest 106-pounder in Class 2, started the day with a second-round fall to advance. Coleman Oxford (120), Caleb Worland (152) and Keegan Reynolds (182) later answered the bell with first-round wins.
Tanner Riley (113), Chase Short (126), Brecken Gates (132), Grant Thompson (145) and Camren Hedgpeth (285) picked up wins on the backside for Cameron.
Other area quarterfinalists include Chillicothe’s Dawson Wheeler at 160 pounds and a pair of 170-pounders in Maryville’s Gaven Gray-Walker and Savannah’s Gave Hummer. All three advanced with falls.
Chillicothe, Savannah and Maryville still have wrestlers on the backside remaining, as well.
KCI storming through Class 1
Despite a slow start to the day, Mid-Buchanan finished the opening session with all 11 wrestlers advancing to position the Dragons in third place with 29.5 points, 4.5 back of first-place Whitfield.
Lathrop advanced all eight wrestlers, including six in the championship rounds, to sit in fifth with 28 points.
After losing its first five matches, Mid-Buch 138-pounder Denton Biller earned a 2-1 decision, taking down Butler’s Zack Wicks with 10 seconds remaining for the win. Butch Walters followed it up with an overtime win at 145, earning a stalling penalty in the closing seconds to tie the match at six. He secured a takedown in the extra period to move on against Whitfield’s Reese Callahan.
Chase Davidson’s third-period fall at 152 kept the day moving ahead of a Creed Webster pin at 160. Wade Stanton then overcame a deficit at 170 for a second-period pin.
Six Dragons wrestlers redeemed themselves quickly for the Dragons with fall wins by Clancey Woodward (106) and Wyatt Cunningham (113), a tech fall by 120-pounder Clayton Rotterman and major decisions from Nathan Hyde at 126 and Tim Speer at 132.
Seth Cruz tallied at 6-0 win at 195 to end the day.
Drystin Doton at 132 pounds became Lathrop’s first quarterfinalist with first-period fall. He advances and earns a match against Brookfield junior Donavan Pam, last year’s champion. Teammate Andrew Beane moved on at 138 pounds with a third-period fall, setting up a match with North Callaway’s Jadon Henry.
Tanner Dalinghaus, who finished fourth last year, advanced at 160 and will meet 2019 champion Brant Whitaker of Tolton Catholic in the quarterfinals.
Tyler Paul (170), Brendon Arthur (182) and Dorain Walters (195), last year’s runner-up, and Quinton Wolfe (220) also moved on for Lathrop.
Gallatin, currently sixth in Class 1, has all seven wrestlers remaining — five on the championship side. The Bulldogs started the day 3-for-3 with falls by Andon Allen (113) and Ross Critten (120) and a decision from 126-pounder Keegan Allen. Rodell Sperry advanced with a tech fall at 152 pounds, followed by Drayton Harris’ pin at 160.
Trenton still has four wrestlers remaining, including Hunter Mcatee (106), Gavin Chambers (113) and Caleb Johnson (220) on the frontside.
North Andrew sophomore Dawson Fansher (40-2), a medalist last season, needed just 44 seconds for a fall at 113 to advance and meet Versaills’ Kannen Wilson.
Other quarterfinalists include Polo 145-pounder Wyatt Segar, a runner-up last year who won by first-period fall. The area had a strong showing at 195 pounds as Maysville’s Trent Strong used an overtime takedown for a 3-1 decision while Hamilton’s Elijah Harper won 11-5.
At 220 pounds, Hamilton’s Fisher Nixdorf picked up a pin in the first period. He was quickly followed by Maysville’s Cole Gripka, as both earned pins in the first 40 seconds.
Albany, South Harrison, Maysville and North Andrew also have competitors remaining in wrestlebacks.
Girls go for 2nd time
The success on the boys side by the Cameron Dragons continued from the jump in the second MSHSAA State Girls Wrestling Championships.
All four qualifiers advanced via pin, including a pair of wins that tournament the tournament upside down. After Day 1, Cameron is tied for first with Northwest (Cedar Hill) with 16 points.
Cameron 187-pound freshman Hollie Hedgpeth might’ve had the upset of the day, dethorning top-ranked Maggie Myracle with a pin 3:30 into the match. The Ste. Genevieve product entered the match 30-1, while Hedgpeth improves to 24-6.
The next match for the Dragons saw another upset. Mehlville’s Samanatha Apple, the top-ranked wrestler at 235 after placing fourth last year, fell so sophomore Jessica Tanguay via fall just 1:12 into the match. Tanguay secured a takedown and nearall within the first minute of the match before finishing it off with a pint.
Celest Greer, a fourth-place finisher at the inaugural meet last year, and 120-pounder Christian Herring also advanced.
Plattsburg’s Payge Fuller, coming off a sixth-place finish as a freshman, survived a second-period nearfall to advance with an 8-4 decision at 125 pounds. She was joined by 130-pound senior Kaylie Dow, winner via 9-2 decision, and Samantha Mumm at 187.
Lathrop’s success continued on the girls side as Josie Wright won her 142-pound match. Polo’s Abigail Bolling won her contest at 152 pounds.
Mid-Buch’s Loren Patee (103), Lafayette’s Isa-Bella Mendoza (110), Mid-Buch’s Haley Sampson (115) and Maysville’s McKenzie Gilreath (120) all lost their first two matches.