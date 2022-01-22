The Midland Empire Conference tournament took place at Benton's Springer Gymnasium Saturday morning. While the Cameron Dragons ran away with the team win, it was Lafayette's Jay Greiner who stole the show with his 150th career win.
"It's incredible," Greiner said. "It's a goal that I have been working towards and something that has been important to me for a long time now. I guess, now I'll keep pushing and try for 200 next year."
Greiner defeated Chillicothe's Lucas Reynolds in the 160 final by a score of 18-9. The Lafayette junior added weight to participate in the 160 class after previously wrestling at 152.
"I bumped up a couple days ago for a duel and realized that it was a bit more challenging after staying down at 152," Greiner said. "I realized that I can just bump up, eat all this food, use my energy and be stronger."
Greiner is now 49-0 this season and will have the remainder of the regular season and postseason to gain ground on the state's record for wins, which sits at 214.
"I've changed a lot since my freshman and sophomore years," Greiner said. "Especially when it comes to the gym and working out. I use to be pure technique and never went to the gym. I'd have fun at home and ate whatever I wanted, but I've changed that entirely.
"I have a specific diet, I go to the gym, and I take it much more seriously. That has impacted me tremendously this season and I look forward to seeing how I place in the end."
The Cameron Dragons dominated the rest of the conference on Saturday, and that began with the three smallest weight classes. Dylan Pratt took first in the 106, Caleb Husch took first in the 113, and Ryker Smith finished first in the 120.
Savannah's Gage Schottel lost to Husch 3-2 in the 113 final. It was just the third loss of the season for the Savannah junior.
"I felt pretty good today," Schottel said. "There's still a couple of things that I need to work on, but overall I feel pretty confidence after the outcome."
Brecken Gates of Cameron defeated Benton's Ethan Nash in the 138 final. Chance Phiilips of Savannah took first place in the 145 class with a 22-5 win over Cameron's Chase Short.
"I've been on a tough streak with him after losing to him the last couple of times," Phillips said. "It felt good to finally beat him."
Kenton Gates added another first place finish for Cameron in the 152 class, defeating Lafayette's Xaviar Cary. Kort Watkins of Maryville finished first in the 285 class.
Cameron added wins in both brackets Saturday morning. Ashley Yamat won the girls 105 class with a win over Savannah's Madison Foster.
Isa-Bella Mendoza (100) and Belleza Mendoza (110) of Lafayette won their respective divisions. Tatum Levendahl won the 135 class for the Benton Cardinals for the second-consecutive year and was named MEC Wrestler of the Year alongside Greiner.
"After winning conference last year, I wanted to aim for that again today," Levendahl said. "I wanted to come out and do what I do normally that gives me success."
Benton's Toni-Anne Kennard won the 125 division.
