Chillicothe’s triple option attack was enough to keep a mistake-stricken Benton team at bay as the Hornets picked up a 34-14 victory over the Cardinals on Friday at Sparks Field, collecting their second win of the season to close out the year.

Chillicothe (2-7) coach Timothy Rulo thinks his team might be hitting stride at an opportune moment with districts around the corner, noting the teams ability to persevere through mistakes as well as injuries.

“Our team has been so resilient, I’ve been super impressed with them all year long. I’m so excited that we’re peaking at the right time, it’s just great,” Rulo said. “I’m really excited, I think the future is bright and I think we have our best football in front of us.”

The Hornets gave Benton (1-6) a heavy dosage of the fullback run throughout the game, but particularly in the first half. Senior Damarcus Kelow took the Hornets down the field on the first drive of the game, eventually scoring on an 8-yard run to cap it off. It was one of three rushing touchdowns for Kelow in the first half alone before he left the game with an injury in the second half.

Senior Garrison Dydell responded in kind for the Cardinals at the start of the second quarter after sophomore Adrian Byrd snagged an interception from Hornets quarterback Gage Leamer. The Cardinals went for it on fourth down from the 1-yard line, with Dydell muscling across for the score as well as the subsequent two-point conversion that gave them an 8-7 lead by Chillicothe. But their only lead of the game was brief, and by halftime the Hornets led 20-8 after a series of fumbles by Benton gave the Hornets routinely good field position.

The second half was more of the same, unfortunately for the Cardinals. Penalties and fumbles led to them missing opportunities, as the option started to open up for Chillicothe.

“Being able to run a few different option plays, when you’re running it and seeing the maturation of the team being able to run that smoothly is awesome. We were able to get all phases of it,” Rulo said. “The dive was working with a lot of different guys running the ball, then the quarterback was able to keep it a couple times and we were able to get into the pitch game. When you can do all three of those it’s tough to stop.”

Late in the third quarter, Cardinals quarterback Tyler Murphy hit senior wingback Caleb Addington on the roll out to bring Benton within a score. They wouldn’t score again, and the game slipped from their grasp.

Benton coach Kevin Keeton said their various gaffes caught up to them late in the game.

“We made enough mistakes as a whole from the top down to get beat from that point on. For a myriad of reasons, we just could not turn the corner tonight.”

Benton and Chillicothe both await their seeding announcements for the Class 3 District 8 tournament.