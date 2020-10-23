Multiple area teams will look to move one step closer to a state title appearance in Saturday's MSHSAA softball postseason.

Savannah (17-1) will travel to Blair Oaks (24-6) in the Class 3 semifinal round at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Savages took third in Class 3 a year ago and will try for the right to face Bowling Green or Sullivan in the state championship next week in Springfield. Third-place games will not take place this year. The Savages have won 12-straight games since losing to Chillicothe on Sept. 17, though Savannah avenged that loss in the district finals.

Hamilton (17-8) is looking to improve on its best ever finish after taking third in 2011 when it hosts Monroe City (20-6) in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. The District 8 champion knocked off previously unbeaten East Buchanan in the district finals before downing Sherwood, last year's champion, in the quarterfinals. The winner will face either Kelly or Tolton in the finals in Springfield next week.

In Class 1, District 14 winner Stewartsville (12-11) will travel to Conception Junction, Missouri, to face District 16 champ Platte Valley (20-3) in the quarterfinals. It's the third meeting of the teams, with Stewartsville winning 2-1 on Sept. 3 before an 8-5 win by Platte Valley on Sept. 22. This year is already the best in Stewartsville's history, while the Jefferson contingent was in last year's quarterfinal round.

The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday for a chance in next week's semifinals.

Braymer (15-9), the District 12 champ, will also host La Plata (21-6) in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. The winners of the two quarterfinal rounds will meet Oct. 27 in the semis.