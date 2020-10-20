Multiple northwest Missouri softball teams will compete in the MSHSAA state playoffs Wednesday for the right to advance one step closer to state.
In the Class 1 sectional round, Braymer (14-9) will travel to Atlanta (15-4), Pattonsburg (5-13) travels to Stewartsville (11-11) and Princeton (15-11) will go to Platte Valley (19-3). Winners will advance to the quarterfinal round Saturday.
All other classes will compete in quarterfinals Wednesday with the expansion from four to five classes. Hamilton (16-8) will go to Sherwood (20-4) at 3:30 p.m. after beating undefeated East Buchanan for the Class 2 District 7 title Saturday.
Savannah (16-1) will try for a second straight trip to the state semifinals when it hosts Odessa (17-4) at 5 p.m.