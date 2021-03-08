Benton and Lafayette will try to add to the city’s girls wrestling history in Tuesday’s state championship meet at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.
Benton senior Lexi Petersen, just the second girls district champion in the program’s history, will be joined by sophomore teammate Tatum Levendahl, as well as Lafayette junior Isa-Bella Mendoza, at the state’s third ever girls wrestling championship.
Petersen won districts at 112 pounds before coming back to claim third at sectionals. Levendahl claimed third at 137 pounds.
Mendoza, who finished third at sectionals at 107, went 0-2 at state last year.
Eleven northwest Missouri wrestlers in all will be represented at the championship.
Cameron had two wrestlers fall in the championship round at sectionals, though 122-pounder Christina Filley and 174-pounder Hollie Hedgpeth are joined at state by 102-pounder Ashley Yamat, who claimed third. Hedgpeth took second last year at 187.
Mid-Buchanan will send Haley Sampson, who placed second at 117 pounds, and third-place finisher Layson Hafley at 143 pounds.
Lathrop’s Josie Wright, a state runner-up a year ago, and Jordan Diercks will compete for the Mules.
Plattsburg’s Payge Fuller, a third-place finisher at 125 pounds last year, moved on with a second-place finish at 151 pounds.