Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen has been named the All-News-Press NOW Winter Girls Coach of the Year after leading Platte Valley to its second-straight state basketball championship.
Platte Valley followed up an undefeated 2021 season with a 29-1 state title season in 2022.
”I am very fortunate to have players who have really high expectations for themselves and the teams they are a part of,” Pedersen said. “At the end of every season, we have discussions with the returning players over short and long term goals for our team. During that conversation last spring, we felt like with the core we had returning, the right mindset, and right approach to our practices, we could put ourselves in position to make a run again this year.”
The team’s lone defeat this season came against Iowa Class 4 semifinalist Glenwood. After the out-of-state loss, Platte Valley ended the season with an eight-game winning streak and defeated its eight opponents by an average score of 53-29.
”Basketball is a long season, I love it so much that I chose to do it as a life profession, yet I find myself in the grind of the regular season sometimes,” Pedersen said. “To have immediate or short-term success, you have to focus on the here and now, what is in front of you. Yet I also feel in those moments when things become a grind, it’s great to remember what you are working towards; those long term goals, the bigger picture.”
Platte Valley graduates a senior class that won 112 of its 121 high school games. It was that group of seniors and the team-first mentality that brought Pedersen his fondest memory of the 2022 season.
Platte Valley had lost a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter of the state championship game. It was in that moment that Pedersen felt rattled by Delta’s run.
“I will never forget how much the girls actually calmed me down,” Pedersen said. “We didn’t talk about it, but I could see it all over their body language, they were so focused. They came to that huddle with zero panic. Every one of them had a look of confidence on their face. The message became, ‘We have eight minutes for everything we have worked for this entire season.’ Delta scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, but then we went on a 26 to 12 run to win the game going away.”
Pedersen takes none of the credit for the success his team had this season because that is atmosphere around the Platte Valley program.
“We say it over and over; teamwork is a group of people working together to accomplish a common goal,” Pedersen said. “As a coach, I am forever grateful to have players willing to buy in to one another. They care deeply for their teammates and are all pulling in the same direction for the same reasons. Their work ethic, individual talents, and team-first mentality are the only reasons for our success.”
— Anthony Crane
