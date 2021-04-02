Across his 17-year career, Mid-Buchanan wrestling coach Daniel Kountz has been searching for the biggest achievement at the high school level: A state championship.
The wait finally ended last month, as the Dragons wrestling team took home its first ever team state championship.
“You never know when you’re going to have an opportunity to bring home a state title,” Kountz said. “Super proud of the kids. They put in a lot of time, sacrifice, effort.”
Not only was it the first wrestling state championship, but it’s the first state championship for any boys sport in Mid-Buchanan history. Kountz, the All-News-Press NOW Winter Boys Coach of the Year, said it was amazing to see how the community came together to support them as they chased history.
“We’ve had successful boys sports. Basketball has been successful for a lot of years, and football, here recently, has been successful,” Kountz said. “Being the first ones to get it done, it just makes us proud of our sport, the kids, the coaches, parents, community, everything.”
Mid-Buchanan sent 12 wrestlers to the state championships in Independence, and nine of them came out with a medal. Kountz credits that to the depth of the program, which allows them to challenge themselves every day.
“It was the best team we’ve ever had from top to bottom,” Kountz said. “We’re just making each other better… You’re only as good as your competition, and when the competition is pretty good in practice, you’re getting better daily.”
With a multitude of talented competitors returning to the team next year, Kountz said they’ve had a taste of the glory and they want to keep taking steps toward building a dynasty in Faucett.
“Expectations are high,” Kountz said. “This was a lot of fun, and I think we want to continue to have some fun.”
— Jacob Lang
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.