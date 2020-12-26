There are many words that can describe Maryville senior Serena Sundell, though none speak louder than simply “athletic”.
When most see her name, people think of what the 2020 All-News-Press NOW Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year has been able to do as the Spoofhounds’ point guard.
In the fall, she made sure that’s not the only thing her name will be attached to in Title Town, helping Spoofhound volleyball to the program’s first state championship as the 2020 All-News-Press NOW Volleyball Player of the Year.
“Going into the season, we sat our goals as high as possible,” Sundell said. “We wanted to make the state tournament and we knew we had the ability to do so. We had the talent and drive to want to do so. Coming into the season we all had that goal in the back of our mind and that really helped push us along.”
Heading into her season, Sundell made the switch from the middle to the outside. With the help of her teammates along the way, she found ways to excel.
In the Class 3 State championship game, Sundell led Maryville with 26 kills and three aces.
“It was pretty awesome to have just such a high caliber athlete who is driven and team oriented and just has a high level of focus,” Maryville head coach Miranda Mizera said. “I feel like the overall nature of our team is pretty goofy, which is awesome, but it is also a great thing to have that balance of focus and drive and just the tenaciousness out on the court.”
Sundell was a unanimous member of the All-MEC team, and also received District and All-State honors.
She is now in the midst of Maryville girls basketball’s quest to a state title. Sundell is committed to play Division I basketball at Kansas State University.
Though her volleyball career is over, Sundell said she’ll carry several memories with her.
“I’ll definitely miss the sport overall, you know I’m going to play basketball in college so I’ve been playing volleyball for a really long time, I’ll miss the sport and the girls that I’ve grown up playing with,” Sundell said. “But to end it on such a special season, I’m so grateful.”
— Joe Andrews