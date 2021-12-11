Family is everything to Avery McVicker.
“I just want people to know that you can go through life with a positive attitude or negative attitude, and you get to choose that,” McVicker said.
A four-year starter for the Dragons, McVicker led Cameron to clinching its first district title in a decade, earning her All-News-Press NOW Volleyball Player of the Year.
Named to the Missouri Class 3 All-State volleyball team, McVicker finished just shy of 1,200 career kills and 150 aces, tallying 431 kills and 46 aces this season as an outside hitter.
A standout athlete on the court, McVicker said her family has been her guiding force for success, including her teammate and sister Addison.
“I definitely think my sister had a big role in that because I know she looks up to me,” McVicker said.
Her mother, Amy McVicker, helped Avery fall in love with the sport of volleyball.
“Ever since I was little, I’d always watched her play,” McVicker said. “I just really loved the game and she taught me everything I needed to know.”
But it’s her older brother Aiden who has inspired her beyond measure.
“Aiden was born without eyes and I think around when he was 11, he got diagnosed with epilepsy and there’s no cure for his type of epilepsy right now. So we’ve had to adjust our lifestyle. To us, he’s pretty normal, but to others he’s not,” McVicker said. “I look up to him. He’s showed me a lot, like his little laugh and his smile just light ups anybody’s day and it’s just so sweet.”
McVicker’s family founded Aces Fore Aiden, a charity to help provide for children with special needs and improve their quality of life.
Cameron head coach Addie Floyd attests to the significance McVicker’s family has played on not only her life, but her ability to lead the team.
“They’re just all around just a great family and so it’s just kind of passed down to her and she does a really good job,” Floyd said. “She’s a good role model. She’s very modest. Being a freshman she got to start. It never went to her head or anything. She was honored for everything that she got to do.”
McVicker will play for Missouri Western next after graduation next year, where she hopes to build on her passion even more.
“Since I will be an incoming freshman, I’m gonna have to work hard and prove myself and I have no problem doing so and I just want to be the biggest hype man for everybody on the team. Whether I get playing time or not, I just want what’s best for the team,” McVicker said.
— Micaela Dea
