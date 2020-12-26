Playing softball since she was eight years old, Savannah senior Kenzie Schopfer has seen it all.
“I did fail a few times and I didn’t like it and I just wanted to be the best that I can be,” Schopfer said.
The 2020 All-News-Press NOW Softball Player of the Year certainly did just that as the Savages’ ace in the circle this year, guiding her team to a second-place finish in the Class 3 State Tournament in the program’s first ever state title game appearance.
In 2019, the Savages placed third in the Class 3 State Tournament, recording an overall 38-5 mark across the two seasons.
Individually, Schopfer notched a sub-1.00 ERA in each season and this fall, she tossed two no-hitters and five one-hitters.
As she says goodbye to the program she’s made an impact on, Schopfer said she’ll miss the people the most.
“The biggest thing is the relationships that I had with my teammates and coaches. It’s just something I don’t think every team has,” Schopfer said. “I feel like at Savannah we were so close. We all still hang out. We’re all still friends.”
This isn’t the end of Schopfer’s time on the field just yet, as she signed to continue her education and softball career at Division I level for Wichita State.
Schopfer said she hopes to find a role in the Shockers’ pitching staff.
— Micaela Dea