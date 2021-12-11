For Iris Alvarez, her sophomore season on the tennis court for the Savannah Savages was anything but a slump.
Despite a strong freshman year, her postseason focus was on doubles and trying to attempt to help a senior teammate on a deep run. While she came back to guide Savannah to a showing in the team district championship match, her singles game took her all the way.
Alvarez went on to claim a sixth-place finish in Class 1 singles and is the 2021 All-News-Press NOW Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
“I’ve really been working toward this the whole summer, and it was my goal the entire season,” Alvarez said of advancing to state following sectional play, adding what it meant to wear her school’s colors on the state’s biggest stage.
“I’m always gonna be a proud Savannah Savage,” Alvarez said. “I’m really happy to be able to represent my school and make our town proud.”
After rolling through the regular season, Alvarez took home the MEC and Class 1 District 16 individual titles without much resistance. At districts, she dropped just two games on her way to the singles title.
Alvarez then won 6-0, 6-0 in sectionals to earn a berth to the state tournament in Springfield, Missouri, bringing a perfect singles record with her.
After losing her first match to the eventual third-place finisher, Alvarez won her first consolation match in a competitive 7-5, 6-4 bout. She then rolled in the consolation quarterfinals, 6-0, 7-6.
In order to get to the fifth-place match, she needed a tiebreak win against Bolivar’s Sophia Vestal. That came by way of a 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 thriller before dropping a close fifth-place match. In all, she lost to the third- and fifth-place winners and beat the eighth-place finisher.
— Brandon Zenner
