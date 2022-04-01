For the third-straight year, Savannah’s Makenzie Kurre has been named the All-News Press Now Girls Swimmer of the Year.
The Savannah junior earned a pair of gold medals, including setting a state meet record, at the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Swimming Championships in February.
Kurre’s meet was highlighted by a Class 1 meet record on her way to gold in the 100-yard freestyle. Kurre finished in 51.38 seconds, clearing the field by nearly a half second. Third place finished 1.5 seconds back of Kurre. She also swam a prelim time of 51.41, which broke the previous record.
“It was really cool,” Kurre said. “That really helped my confidence going into finals.”
Kurre took home the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.79. She finished ahead of Parkway West junior Campbell Murawski (1:53.25) and Tolton Catholic’s Lindsey Hervey (1:53.71). Every other swimmer was 2.5 seconds back or more.
Kurre won gold in the 100 free and third in the 200 free as a freshman. She followed up with silver in the 100 and third in the 200 last year.
With one more season left ahead of her senior year at Savannah, Kurre looks forward to her team to experience state again as well.
"We got a relay to state this year. We were ranked second to last and we made finals and placed 15th so that was really exciting and I'd love to have another relay go and have more girls experience it," Kurre said.
— Micaela Dea
