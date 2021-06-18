After battling an injury as a freshman and having her sophomore year taken away, Maryville’s Cleo Johnson stepped up and led the charge for the Spoofhounds in her junior season.
Along with earning the Class 2, Region 4 co-offensive player of the year from the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association, Johnson brings home All-News-Press NOW Girls Soccer Player of the Year honors.
“I feel like I just tried to give my best every game. I scored a lot more than I usually ever did, so I was really proud of myself personally for that. I just thought I worked really hard and worked well with the team,” Johnson said.
Johnson burst onto the scene this year. In 20 games, the midfielder scored 22 goals and recorded 20 assists.
Helping push the Spoofhounds to the Class 2 state quarterfinal, Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said her presence on the team is vital.
“I would say that pretty much every single time that we score, she’s involved in it somehow. She’s either scoring the goal or she’s getting the assist or a lot of time she’s the pass that leads to the pass that leads to the goal so she’s pretty involved in pretty much everything that we’re trying to do and yeah, she does everything for us,” Tolson said.
Under first-year head coach Jesus Gonzales, the Spoofhounds clinched their sixth-straight district championship. Johnson said her team thrived with a new system in place.
“I definitely started shooting a lot more and so I felt like me, and (Arianne Skidmore), (Kennedy Kurz), and (Halle Buck), we all worked really fast and our chemistry together, we all know each other so well and so us just passing around and us just talking so much, we all just got around the defender so easily and got pretty far,” Johnson said.
Johnson is around soccer all-year long, either watching professional teams or competing with travel teams before joining the Spoofhounds in the springtime.
Tolson noted her love for the game attributes to her success on the field.
“She’s one of the most hard working kids, if not the most hard working kid on our team with as much time she’s invested in it,” Tolson said. “I know that she’ll be able to play at the next level and I’m super, super excited to be able to have her for one more year here before she goes away.”
Next year, Johnson will play her final season with Maryville as a senior and after graduation, she hopes to compete at the collegiate level.
— Micaela Dea
