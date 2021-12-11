After making strides in her first two seasons, West Platte sophomore Julia Pattison continues to strive for more.
“I want to win state next year. I’ve lost twice, and my biggest goal is to win,” Pattison said. “That’s what’s really keeping me going.”
Pattison’s second-place finish in the Class 2 State Cross Country Championships this fall earned her All-News-Press NOW Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Just four-tenths back of the winner at 19:23.4, it marked the second-straight year Pattison took home second place at state.
Coaching her since grade school, West Platte head coach Mike Lowe said the durability Pattison shows even through all the hard work she puts herself through is something to behold.
“She doesn’t get ruffled. She has the expectation of winning the race, of being there at the top. She doesn’t get intimidated by somebody from a bigger school or somebody older than her. She feels like she can do it and any great athlete needs that attitude,” Lowe said.
Pattison consistently improved as the season went on. In the Bishop LeBlond Invitational, she claimed gold with a time of 20:02. Then in the district meet, Pattison finished in first on the girls’ side with a time of 19:50.
Running with the boys team at practice and watching her older brothers succeed inspired Pattison.
“I just feel like I need to win and I feel like I practice hard enough to the point where I can win that I can be anyone I want if I put my self to it,” Pattison said.
With two more years as a Blue Jay, Lowe said Pattison’s determination shines.
“She’s very down to earth. She’s very responsive to what the coaching staff wants her to do,” Lowe said. “With any luck, she can achieve that goal of winning the state title next year.”
— Micaela Dea
