By nature, Maryville volleyball head coach Miranda Mizera considers herself to be competitive.
Winning as much as possible and competing at a high level always has been in the back of Mizera’s mind. It wasn’t until the 2020 season began to unfold that she realized her team had the chance to win the school’s first volleyball state championship.
“It was pretty evident as the season progressed,” Mizera said. “Just the level of talent we had and how we matched up against teams at our level and even being able to paly teams bigger than us and compete and have some successes in that regard, it really did help me to see and make evident that that was a possibility.”
In the second year with Mizera as coach, the Spoofhounds were able to put together a 21-2 slate. It ended with a sweep (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) of Central (Park Hills) in the Class 3 State Championship.
Looking back on the season, the All-News-Press NOW Fall Girls Coach of the Year doesn’t take too much of the credit for what the hounds were able to do.
She pushes it to her team, anchored by a senior class of seven.
“I think a lot of it was because the team came together because they had that goal,” Mizera said. ”While I was thankful I had an opportunity to foster that, I think it was really natural this year just because these girls have been playing together for a while.”
Seniors Klaryssa Stolte, Serena Sundell, Macy Loe and Morgan Stoecklein each received MEC and All-District Honors. Sundell, Stoecklein and Loe also received All-State recognitions.
Their performances followed their junior season which ended against Pleasant Hill in the Class 3 quarterfinals. A year later, the team surpassed the point, something Mizera credits to the chemistry that developed in several years of club volleyball.
Those connections paid off as the group capped off their high school career at the top.
“We didn’t really get too many extra touches prior to the season but that’s where I feel like it was just a special makeup of a team when it came to the athletes at hand, their IQ and their ability to be students of the game while playing the game,” Mizera said.
— Joe Andrews