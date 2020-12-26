When Mid-Buchanan football’s season ended with a loss in the Class 1 State Championship game, head coach Aaron Fritz stood proud.
His senior class of 12 was part of program that won a single game just three years prior. What followed was 9-5, 12-2 and 13-1 slates.
The single-win team in 2017 turned lone-loss in 2020 show the mentality the 2020 All-News-Press NOW Fall Boys Coach of the Year and his staff instilled into the program.
“I think it starts with just the same faces being around for a while,” Fritz said. “Coach (Mitch) Curran and I have been here since day one back in 2015, and coach (Jake) Rumpf joined us in ’16. Kind of the same three guys that are in program since the beginning. The guys that we’ve added on staff have all been here for multiple years now as well.”
Last year, the Dragons’ season ended to Valle Catholic in the state seminal round. In the offseason, the team went to work setting eyes on expanding the team’s fate.
One game at a time, the Dragons pushed forward. Other than a 49-21 win over East Buchanan on Oct. 9, they held their opponents to eight points or less through the state quarterfinals.
Combine all 14 games together, Mid-Buchanan outscored its opponents 726-157. Connect familiarity and commitment together, it all makes sense.
“It’s about them being great kids and them having great parents and buying in to what we wanted to do and being really good people and doing all the little things right,” Fritz said. “It just takes everybody coming together.”
The Dragons received 22 KCI conference honors, 14 of them first-team. They also had 15 District and eight All-State recognitions.
Join those with the school’s first trip to a state championship, Fritz said there’s plenty to be grateful for when looking back on the year.
“I’m just so proud of all of the kids and our coaches and just everybody that is involved with our program,” Fritz said. “They go above and beyond, do everything we ask of them, they spend tons of time outside of what you see normal people do for football so we can be the best we can be.”
— Joe Andrews