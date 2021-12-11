Guiding the Spoofhounds to their first state final four appearance in program history, Maryville senior Jacob Ferris is the All-News-Press NOW Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“My goal for the whole entire year was to make it to state in general, win quarterfinals, and that’s what we did. So I’m glad we were able to accomplish that,” Ferris said.
While overcoming a partially torn MCL, Ferris made the difference in Maryville’s historic run this season.
In the state quarterfinal versus Smithton with 4:15 remaining in regulation, Ferris scored the only goal of the entire matchup to send the Spoofhounds to the state semifinals.
“That’s probably my favorite moment,” Ferris said of his entire four-year career at Maryville.
Beating Fair Grove 5-0, Maryville (16-6-1) ended the year with a third-place finish in Class 1.
Ferris tallied 30 goals and six assists on the season, earning him first team All-District, first team All-State and a unanimous first team All-Conference selection.
Ferris also made history himself by becoming the first Maryville soccer player ever to collect Offensive Player of the Year in Class 1.
“He gives 100% the whole time that he’s on the field and he’s playing hard the whole game and I think that he was a leader for the team in that way when maybe things aren’t going our way or aren’t going his way, you can see frustration but he never lets it affect his attitude. He still works just as hard maybe even harder in those times,” Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said.
Ferris has begun to search for colleges where he wants to compete at the next level, looking to continue playing the sport he loves.
“It’s been my sport, like my only sport my whole entire life,” Ferris said. “I just want to be able to play and still enjoy the sport because I love the sport so much.”
— Micaela Dea
