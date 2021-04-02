A multi-time medalist, Plattsburg’s Payge Fuller is the All News-Press Now Area Girls Wrestler of the Year.
Fuller followed up third at 125 pounds last year with fifth place at 151 pounds this year, winning back-to-back wrestleback matches via decision before a fall in her final match at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships.
Fuller won her first match with a pin in 33 seconds over Kayla McGennis of Timberland.
Then, she was pinned in her quarterfinal match. With a 9-3 decision over Waynesville’s Marisa Gonzalas in second-round wrestlebacks, Fuller made a comeback.
She took on Eldon’s Olivia Chapman in third-round wrestlebacks, winning by a 5-3 decision.
“Honestly it kind of just happened. She got a cradle and I felt her momentum like fall backwards, so I was like, ‘OK, I just need to give a little push then I can get out of it’… and my coach yelled, ‘Just sit there, don’t move,’” Fuller said.
“So we just sat there until the time ran out, even though I wanted to pin,” Fuller added with a laugh.
In the fifth place match, Fuller finished by pinning Audrey McDonnell.
“I’m excited because I didn’t think I would come in and do as bad as I did like lose in the quarterfinals, so then I had to work really hard to get back,” Fuller said. “Then winning the fifth place, it was like, ‘I’m not on the ground, I’m on the podium.’ So it’s even bigger.”
In order to finish strong, Fuller said she focuses on each match at a time.
“Each match, it’s one match. You just got to learn like it’s not your whole day is off with one match,” Fuller said. “You just got to push through and be like, ‘Oh I lost that match, alright time to go get the next win.’ You just push through.”
Fuller added her success is a credit to her coaches.
“I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m also doing it for my coaches because as much work that they put in, I have put in so just brining home a medal shows how much work they have done too,” Fuller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.