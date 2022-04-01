After competing as the first and only girls wrestler for Mid-Buchanan four years ago, Haley Sampson capped off her career with a medal.
A four-time state qualifier, Mid-Buchanan’s Haley Sampson finished second at state at 110 pounds in February, earning her All-News-Press Now Area Girls Wrestler of the Year.
“Since I never placed before, I didn’t come into it expecting I’d be in the championship match,” Sampson said. “So it was pretty crazy that that all happened.”
One of four girls competing for Mid-Buchanan, it marked the largest group that has competed at state in program history.
Sampson earned fourth at the district tournament and won her first two state matches by fall to wrestle for the gold.
Paving the way for Mid-Buchanan, Sampson was the first girls wrestler to qualify for state and make it to the state final, along with the first girl to earn 100 career wins.
“It’s so fitting for her to end it this way,” Mid-Buchanan coach Jake Rumpf said. “She was the only girl to try out four years ago and she’s just been a steady impact on this team. She’s really tough. She’s done so much for this program.”
With MSHSAA sanctioning girls wrestling in 2018, the senior has been in every state meet since its existence.
“Not a lot of girls can say that they went to the very first girls state meet in Missouri, so I’m pretty proud of that,” Sampson said.
— Micaela Dea
