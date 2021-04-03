In just the third game of her senior season, Serena Sundell became the all-time leading scorer in Maryville basketball history.
By the end of January, she had joined an exclusive 2,000-point club, making her one of the top scorers in Missouri history.
A wave of accolades came her way, including the state’s top honor of Miss Show-Me Basketball. Once again, she is the All-News-Press NOW Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“You can name all sorts of awards, but the thing I’m most proud of is how far we’ve grown this program and what it stands for now compared to what it did when my class walked in as freshmen,” Sundell said. “We’ve made this program something that our school and community can be proud of and that people have to respect. That’s real exciting for the future, that it’s gonna be a program that’s fighting for district championships every year.”
Sundell finished this season averaging 25.9 points and just shy of seven rebounds and four assists. She holds school records for career points, rebounds, assists, 3-pointers and steals and assists. Her single-season point totals are the four-highest in program history.
Sundell will continue basketball in the fall when she makes the move to Kansas State.
Sundell scored a career-high 52 points in a game as a junior, adding 10 30-point games and two 40-point outings as a senior.
Sundell is a three-time all-state selection, the 2020 Class 3 Player of the Year and the Class 4 Player of the Year in 2021. The team won seven games prior to her arrival, finishing 22-2 this season for back-to-back 20-win years.
Maryville’s lone regular season loss came to Platte Valley, the undefeated Class 1 champions. The Spoofhounds fell in the Class 4 District 16 championship to Benton, who finished fourth in Class 4.
— Brandon Zenner
