Coaches, players and fans across Missouri didn’t wait long to learn about Gracie Kelsey.
The East Buchanan forward was named all-state as a freshman in 2020, helping guide the Bulldogs to a state championship.
Her absence was felt a year ago as she missed her sophomore season due to a leg injury, but came back better than ever as a junior, earning All-News-Press NOW Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors.
The Bulldogs battled youth and injuries early in the season only to win a district title and win the Class 3 sectional round at Milan. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion El Dorado Springs, a quarterfinalist a year prior in Class 4, in the quarterfinals.
“At the very beginning of the season if you would’ve asked us if we were gonna have a chance, we would’ve told you no,” she said with a laugh. “It was very unexpected. I think it just shows the hard work we put in all summer and all year. We played our best basketball in March, and that’s what Coach (Cori) Elms always says.”
The quarterfinal game showed the respect and attention Kelsey demands, getting as many as three or four defenders guarding her on any post touch.
She battled constant double teams to a shattering 21.5 points and 14.3 rebounds per game. She also averaged 2.2 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals while serving as more of a ball-handler and distributor than her freshman year.
“It felt really nice. I missed that whole year and just kinda watched,” Kelsey said. “It gave me an opportunity to watch my teammates more closely, figure out their skills and what they did. This year, I was able to play better with them and know what they like to do, make that extra pass where I knew they’d be … put them in a better position to score.”
After starting 4-9, East Buch won 14 of its final 17 games, including against Mid-Buchanan, Class 1 district champion St. Joseph Christian and Lathrop twice, including for the C3D15 title.
Kelsey will gear up play with her club team, Wheat State Elite, heading into a big summer of recruiting ahead of her senior season.
— Brandon Zenner
