When asked at what point during the Class 1 semifinal that he knew the game was in hand, East Buchanan senior quarterback Conner Musser had a frank answer.
“It’s usually when Trevor Klein does something special,” he said.
Those occasions happened regularly during the 2021 fall, ending 14 wins with 14 ceremonial backflips by the Bulldogs’ sophomore running back.
Klein’s historic season ends with one addition to the trophy case alongside the Class 1 state title: 2021 All-News-Press NOW Area Football Player of the Year.
His sophomore numbers were shattering. He tallied 2,631 all-purpose yards, led by 1,709 yards rushing and 380 yards receiving. He totaled 34 touchdowns on the year, scoring in all three phases. He ran for 28 touchdowns, hauled in two receiving scores, returned two kicks for six and totaled two interceptions returned to paydirt.
His favorite memory of the year, seeing the team come together in the summer through fishing, didn’t bring as much personal success.
“Just going out fishing with the team and the summer workouts, building that team bond, that’s what got us so far,” Klein said. “I caught a fish but then it fell in the water. There’s no proof of it.”
As the lights got brighter, Klein’s game only got better. He totaled three rushing touchdowns and an interception return in the semifinals. He had two touchdowns in the quarterfinals against Hamilton after previously rushing for three scores in the regular season when both teams were unbeaten.
“He’s a great zone running back, they’re gonna put him in space and let him do his thing. You can’t tackle him with one guy,” Hamilton coach Alex Lloyd said. “He was exactly as good as we though he’d be and more.”
In claiming the school’s first district title since 2017, he ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions against University Academy, only outshined by 201 yards and three scores from backfield mate Cru Conaway.
In the district semifinal game, Klein tallied more than 250 all-purpose yards, returning a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and running for a 23-yard touchdown in the program’s first win against Mid-Buchanan since 2017.
In the 21-7 state championship win against Marceline, Klein ran for 176 yards for two touchdowns while bringing in three catches for 26 yards. He also had two tackles and two pass breakups in the game, bringing a signifying end to his sophomore season.
After his older sister, Emma, has shined from the volleyball court to the track as a multi-time All-News-Press NOW selection and a triple jump champion, adding to the family collection and celebrating with his parents was the highlight of the year.
“It was always cool growing up and watching her through all the success. It’s great to have a little part of that, too, just do it for my last name,” Klein said. “They’re definitely my biggest supporters.”
— Brandon Zenner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.