In his four seasons as the starting quarterback at Mid-Buchanan, Javan Noyes went through it all.
What began as a 1-9 freshman year ended with a 13-1 senior slate. The Dragons’ lone loss arrived to Windsor in the Class 1 State Championship.
Though the season didn’t go as Mid-Buchanan would have hoped, the 2020 All-News-Press NOW Area Football Player of the Year has something he’ll always remember: Growing with his teammates.
“It just took a lot of work in the offseason,” Noyes said. “It wasn’t one year, it was multiple years of work in the offseason and during the season. It dates all the way back to where we went 1-9 my freshman year — how we built it up, kept on grinding and made it to this point.”
During the best season in Dragons history, Noyes threw for 2,758 yards and 36 touchdowns, completing 73% of his passes.
On the ground, Noyes ran for 1,422 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. He also contributed defensively posting 29 tackles, six deflections and two interceptions.
Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz had the opportunity to coach Noyes through his entire high school career. He noted the quarterback, who was once quiet, grew into a key team leader.
“His leadership is so, so good,” Fritz said. “He never gets too high when things are going well, he never gets too low when things aren’t going around him or he’s not doing very well... I think that’s probably what makes him such a great leader and such a great teammate. You know you’re going to get the same thing out of him every time.”
Noyes received KCI, District and All-State honors. He was a semifinalist for the Frank Fontana Award for the second-straight year.
The postseason accolades highlight the attitude Noyes and his teammates carried all year.
“Really, we just wanted to go out there and play our hardest every game and try to get that state championship and win it,” Noyes said. “We almost finished the job… I’m proud of everybody on our team, our coaches and our players. It was a really fun season.”
— Joe Andrews