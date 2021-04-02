Placing fourth last year among placing seventh as a team, Mid-Buchanan’s Creed Webster turned things around this year with a first-place finish at 195 in the MSHSAA Class 1 Wrestling Championships, earning him the All-News Press Now Area Boys Wrestler of the Year.
Webster said, “It’s a great honor to be recognized with this award. I’ve got a lot of coaches, family, friends and a lot of people backing me up and helping me get this. So it’s pretty cool.”
Entering this year’s meet ranked No. 1 in the state with 12 qualifiers, the Dragons took home a state title with a team victory.
It marked the first state title for the school’s wrestling team and the first ever state championship in any sport for a boys team at Mid-Buchanan.
Of the 12 wrestlers competing for the Dragons, nine of them took home medals. That includes state championships for Webster at 195 and sophomore Wade Stanton at 182.
Webster said he views his award as a team honor.
“For me, the team accomplishments are so much bigger. It’s about us pushing each other at practice and keeping everyone accountable and just making sure we’re all doing the right things at practice and out of practice and the team came through this year. It was pretty cool,” Webster said.
Earlier this year, Mid-Buchanan cruised to a second-straight district championship with 274 points in Class 1 District 8, with all 14 Dragons advancing to the sectional round.
That’s where Webster won a sectional title at 195.
Competing in both football and wrestling as a dual-sport athlete, Webster said his accomplishments required a lot of work behind the scenes.
“It goes all the way back going into my seventh grade year when my football coach first got me started in the weight room. I mean ever since then it’s kind of been go, go, go. Not a lot of time off. I ran track my freshman and sophomore year so I was even more busy and never really going home after school. I’d always have something going on, some sort of practice, maybe just lifting weights, whatever it was I think it’s just over the years all the hard work that’s been put on me by the coaches pushing me to get better and better,” Webster said.
In the weight room six days a week, Webster said weightlifting is basically a Mid-Buchanan trademark promoted by his coaches, especially Mid-Buchanan assistant coach Jake Rumpf.
“Coach Rumpf is the man. He’s the one that’s really into it, getting everyone else into it. I can’t really take any credit for where I’ve gotten in the weight room. It’s all my coaches. They’re just really awesome,” Webster said. “Coach Rumpf got a lot of compliments this year on the way our team looked physically and we all looked stronger than a lot of our opponents and it was just pretty awesome to just see Coach Rumpf over there smiling about it.”
As the senior prepares to graduate as a state champion, Webster said wrestling has helped shaped him for the future, but adds there’s one thing he won’t miss about the sport.
“Definitely not the practices,” Webster said with a laugh. “People tell me I will eventually. I don’t believe them. But definitely just for me wrestling, it’s a sport where you bond with everyone else like no other sport because you’re all going through it together and in my opinion, it’s easily the hardest sport out there, and we’re all like, ‘Man this is terrible,’ but we get through it together and we learn about each other, and learn to love each other and they’re basically all family, all your teammates.”
