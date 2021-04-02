Mound City junior Tony Osburn has spent a lot of time on the court in the last year.
From workouts in the summer to dominating Northwest Missouri in the winter and leading the Panthers to the Class 1 State Championship game, Osburn has made sure everyone who’s watched him remembered his name.
Osburn lit up the scoreboard all season, averaging 27 points per game on the way to being named to the Class 1 All-State team and the honor of All-News-Press NOW Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
But he won’t take all the credit for his performance.
“I thought I played pretty well, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates helping me,” Osburn said. “Competing against them every day at practice is part of the reason that I got a little better and played pretty well this year.”
Osburn and the Panthers compiled a 29-2 record this season, culminating in a runner-up finish in the Class 1 State Tournament.
Osburn attributes his success to challenging himself on the court all year round. That included offseason workouts with Kansas City native and current University of Richmond star Jacob Gilyard, who has been the NCAA Division I steals leader each of the last two seasons.
“Obviously, you’re not going to play a better defender than him,” Osburn said. “If you’re playing guys like that, you’re really going to make yourself improve.”
The work culminated in the first state championship game appearance in 40 years for the Panthers, after they took home the title in 1981.
Still with another year to lead the Panthers, Osburn said he hopes they don’t have to wait that long to have another shot at the title.
“Even towns in our county that we play against, they were excited for us as well,” Osburn said. “Part of that makes you want to get back there again but come out with a different result, so hopefully it’s not another 40 years before we’re back there again.”
— Jacob Lang
