Mound City’s Tony Osburn finished his high school career with four district championships and over 3,000 career points. Osburn and the Panthers won 105 games over his four years at Mound City.
“It means a lot to have been able to do all of that with the guys I grew up with,” Osburn said.
A historic career came to and end with another district title and a second All-News-Press NOW Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor.
Osburn credits his worth ethic for becoming one of the top players in the state, becoming a finalist for Mr. Show-Me Basketball. The work began in middle school, working out and practicing six days a week.
The 3,000-point career meant the offense revolved around the Panthers guard. For Osburn, the focus and attention he received from opposing defenses was something that took some time to adjust to.
“It was tough to adjust to,” Osburn said. “But once I got use to it, I tried to embrace it. I tried to find new ways to score and impact the game in more ways than just scoring.”
But scoring is what secured Mound City its fifth-straight district championship this past season. Osburn scored a career-high 62 points in his final home game against the Worth County Tigers.
“That district championship game is the one that sticks out the most,” Osburn said. “To have my career-high in my last home game was pretty special.”
Osburn’s story will continue next season as he begins his college career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. A college scholarship and team success were used as motivation for Osburn. Motivation that led to 35 points per game, five rebounds, three assists and a top-three ranking in the state.
”I think the biggest source of motivation was to get free college education and to get a state title for Mound City,” Osburn said. “Unfortunately, we came up short in the end.”
Osburn is excited about what’s to come, as are the 1,040 people that call Mound City home.
”It is something that I’m super excited about and so is the community,” Osburn said. “It will definitely be a change going from a small town to a big city.”
— Anthony Crane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.