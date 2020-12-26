When Southwest Livingston lost in the 8-man State Championship in 2019, Wesley Hughes was living in Illinois. He attended Southwest in elementary school before his family moved away. But when he got the chance to come back before his senior season, he was excited at the opportunity.
“As a little kid in elementary school, you always dream of playing for your high school,” Hughes said. “I called (senior Patrick Warren) and I was like, ‘Hey, you cool if I move back?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go win a state championship while we’re at it,’ and I was like, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’”
And they did. Southwest went on to beat North Andrew in the 8-man title game at the end of November, capping off a 12-1 season and claiming the first state championship in school history while earning the right to be named 2020 All-News-Press NOW.
“It’s sunk in, but I’ve not really had any time to sit back and dwell on (the season),” Hughes said. “We played that Saturday and then rolled into basketball on Monday, so we didn’t really get any time, but it’s been pretty cool.”
Playing at quarterback, Hughes threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns while running for 152 yards and two scores in that game. That performance capped off a season of 3,400 passing yards and 52 touchdowns in the air along with 1,377 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground.
Upon graduation, Hughes said he currently is undecided on his plans. He received his first football scholarship offer from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, a few days ago, but he said he would prefer to play baseball at the next level.
“That’s what I’ve wanted to do forever,” Hughes said. “If that doesn’t pan out, I feel like football is something I can go and do at the next level, if I choose to do so.”
— Jacob Lang