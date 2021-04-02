For the second-straight year, Savannah’s Makenzie Kurre has been named the All-News Press Now Girls Swimmer of the Year.
“To get it a second time, it’s a pretty cool feeling,” Kurre said. “It lets me know that people are watching and noticing the sport of swim. It’s not a super popular sport, but I’m glad more people are aware of it.”
In 2020, Kurre brought home the state championship in the 100 freestyle and she placed third in the 200 freestyle, earning her All News-Press Now Girls Swimmer of the Year.
Kurre returned from the Class 1 Swimming & Diving Championships in St. Peters, Missouri, earlier this year with a pair of medals.
She finished six hundredths of a second back of first place in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 52.35 to take home silver.
Kearney senior Andi Kreiling finished in 52.29, denying Kurre a repeat of her 2020 title.
“It was a good experience. It was fun,” Kurre said. “It was different because it was all finals, but it was still pretty fun.”
In the 200-yard freestyle, Kurre finished in third place in a time of 1:53.72, finishing just three seconds back of first and a half-second away from second.
Cor Jesu Academy’s Anna Moehn took first, and Tolton’s Lindsey Hervey claimed second.
With another state meet under her belt, Kurre said she’s excited not only her own future, but the future of Savannah swim as well.
“I’m proud of myself for continuing to drop times,” Kurre said. “I’m really looking forward to being a better leader for the team in the future years.”
