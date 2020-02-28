KING CITY, Mo. — For the first time in over two decades, the South Holt girls basketball program secured a district championship with a stifling 42-24 performance over DeKalb on Friday at King City High School.
Post game, Knights coach Josh Petersen was elated.
“Twenty-one wins and a district championship, I told them today they weren’t even alive the last time South Holt won a district championship,” Petersen said. “It’s pretty awesome.”
The championship drought for South Holt (21-5) made the reception from its peers after the game all the more enthusiastic.
“It feels amazing to be here with the whole crowd, everyone’s in it and everyone’s excited for us, it’s not just a one person thing,” Knights sophomore Rayleigh Guyer said. “We’re like a family, we work together and talk about everything. Even our coach is a part of our family. Just a family atmosphere.”
At the half, the game still hung in the balance as both teams struggled to get anything going offensively. Despite connecting from the field only four times in the first two periods, DeKalb (16-11) still trailed by six points.
According to South Holt forward Grace Cotton, that’s been par the course for her squad this year.
“We like to start off shaky, I’m not gonna lie,” Cotton said. “But we come through, we find a way. That’s what Coach Petersen tells us to do and we do it.”
The Tigers didn’t score double digits in any given quarter as the Knights harassed them from everywhere on the floor with an aggressive press, insured on the back end by the rim protecting presence of Cotton.
“Obviously they’ve got some good size which they use pretty well, and they’re able to pressure out of their zone,” DeKalb coach McKenzie Reagan said. “We struggled with that, and it prevented us from getting those shots outside that we need to make sure that we can get.”
On the other end of the court, the Knights got the look they wanted.
“Offensively, we had to be able to score against a man defense,” Petersen said. “We were hoping they wouldn’t do what King City did to us and switch over to a zone and I think we handled the man pretty well.”
Cotton led the game with 16 points, with sophomore Chloee Prussman just behind with 15.
The lone senior on the squad, Cotton reflected on the moments leading up to Friday night’s triumph.
“I’ve grown up with these girls and played with them since I was little. Just to watch us progress every year and get better and better,” Cotton said. “To come out and get it when we were so close last year, it’s pretty great.”
South Holt will play Platte Valley (25-3) at the St. Joseph Civic Arena on March 3rd in the first round of sectionals.