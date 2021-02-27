Class 2 Sectional 4
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gage Schottel of Savannah
2nd Place - Nick Kessler of Moberly
3rd Place - Lane McCoy of Chillicothe
4th Place - Sam Erickson of Cameron
1st Place Match
Gage Schottel (Savannah) 31-3, So. over Nick Kessler (Moberly) 31-14, Fr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Lane McCoy (Chillicothe) 37-11, Fr. over Sam Erickson (Cameron) 22-18, Fr. (Fall 0:36)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caleb Husch of Cameron
2nd Place - Sheldon Rader of Chillicothe
3rd Place - Bryson Damgar of Savannah
4th Place - Chance McKim of Kirksville
1st Place Match
Caleb Husch (Cameron) 45-3, So. over Sheldon Rader (Chillicothe) 33-12, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
Bryson Damgar (Savannah) 27-13, So. over Chance McKim (Kirksville) 23-16, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryker Smith of Cameron
2nd Place - Jase Todd of Odessa
3rd Place - Micah Danner of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Tytus Bellamy of Marshall
1st Place Match
Ryker Smith (Cameron) 46-1, Jr. over Jase Todd (Odessa) 22-14, So. (Fall 5:23)
3rd Place Match
Micah Danner (Excelsior Springs) 22-12, Fr. over Tytus Bellamy (Marshall) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 1:51)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Tanner Riley of Cameron
3rd Place - Marco Dalakishvili of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Kaden Scarborough of Oak Grove
1st Place Match
Landen Davis (Excelsior Springs) 27-2, Jr. over Tanner Riley (Cameron) 33-15, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
Marco Dalakishvili (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 27-7, Fr. over Kaden Scarborough (Oak Grove) 10-5, Sr. (Fall 2:30)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Shon Badder of Odessa
2nd Place - Chase Short of Cameron
3rd Place - Chance Phillips of Savannah
4th Place - Gunner Zirjacks of Excelsior Springs
1st Place Match
Shon Badder (Odessa) 41-6, Jr. over Chase Short (Cameron) 41-10, So. (Fall 1:42)
3rd Place Match
Chance Phillips (Savannah) 37-7, So. over Gunner Zirjacks (Excelsior Springs) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 2:58)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tyler Murphy of Benton
2nd Place - Dominic Cahalan of Kirksville
3rd Place - Brecken Gates of Cameron
4th Place - Diego Carranza of Marshall
1st Place Match
Tyler Murphy (Benton) 23-1, Sr. over Dominic Cahalan (Kirksville) 29-8, So. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
Brecken Gates (Cameron) 26-8, Jr. over Diego Carranza (Marshall) 8-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:41 (15-0))
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ayden Dolt of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Logan Blickhan of Kirksville
3rd Place - Zane Palmer of Odessa
4th Place - Cole Chaney of Oak Grove
1st Place Match
Ayden Dolt (Excelsior Springs) 39-1, Jr. over Logan Blickhan (Kirksville) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 0:45)
3rd Place Match
Zane Palmer (Odessa) 30-16, So. over Cole Chaney (Oak Grove) 22-13, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carson Smith of Oak Grove
2nd Place - Bishop Rush of Benton
3rd Place - Brody Carins of Chillicothe
4th Place - Clinton McCauley of Excelsior Springs
1st Place Match
Carson Smith (Oak Grove) 22-10, Jr. over Bishop Rush (Benton) 26-13, So. (Fall 4:30)
3rd Place Match
Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 37-15, Fr. over Clinton McCauley (Excelsior Springs) 23-16, Sr. (Dec 12-8)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Gavin Gross of Odessa
3rd Place - Drew Spire of Maryville
4th Place - Kolby Robinson of Cameron
1st Place Match
Damon Ashworth (Excelsior Springs) 37-2, Sr. over Gavin Gross (Odessa) 41-2, Sr. (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match
Drew Spire (Maryville) 21-8, Jr. over Kolby Robinson (Cameron) 36-17, Sr. (Fall 4:49)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jaden Ballinger of Kirksville
2nd Place - Adrian Whitehead of Oak Grove
3rd Place - Bryce Palmer of Odessa
4th Place - Braxton Rickart of Excelsior Springs
1st Place Match
Jaden Ballinger (Kirksville) 29-7, Jr. over Adrian Whitehead (Oak Grove) 23-7, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Bryce Palmer (Odessa) 34-5, Sr. over Braxton Rickart (Excelsior Springs) 4-3, Jr. (M. For.)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jay Greiner of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
2nd Place - Brock Miller of Chillicothe
3rd Place - Hunter Riley of Odessa
4th Place - Jack Thomas of Kirksville
1st Place Match
Jay Greiner (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 50-1, So. over Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 33-10, So. (Fall 1:12)
3rd Place Match
Hunter Riley (Odessa) 37-16, Sr. over Jack Thomas (Kirksville) 22-10, Fr. (Fall 4:36)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Evinger of Odessa
2nd Place - Keiren Watkins of Maryville
3rd Place - Keegen Reynolds of Cameron
4th Place - Hunter Chaney of Oak Grove
1st Place Match
Jake Evinger (Odessa) 40-3, Sr. over Keiren Watkins (Maryville) 37-4, Sr. (Fall 1:04)
3rd Place Match
Keegen Reynolds (Cameron) 47-6, Sr. over Hunter Chaney (Oak Grove) 20-8, Sr. (Fall 2:15)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Peyton Hahn of Boonville
2nd Place - Zander Brinegar of Oak Grove
3rd Place - Jarrett Kinder of Moberly
4th Place - Wyatt Burnett of Cameron
1st Place Match
Peyton Hahn (Boonville) 27-1, Jr. over Zander Brinegar (Oak Grove) 33-1, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Jarrett Kinder (Moberly) 42-5, Sr. over Wyatt Burnett (Cameron) 43-10, Sr. (Fall 2:29)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caleb Groff of Oak Grove
2nd Place - Bryce Kertz of Kirksville
3rd Place - Camren Hedgpeth of Cameron
4th Place - Andrew Huff of Moberly
1st Place Match
Caleb Groff (Oak Grove) 29-2, So. over Bryce Kertz (Kirksville) 31-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Camren Hedgpeth (Cameron) 45-4, Sr. over Andrew Huff (Moberly) 41-6, Sr. (TB-1 4-2)
Class 1 Sectional 4
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryder Coons of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Tennison Nixdorf of Penney
3rd Place - Luke Johnson of Gallatin
4th Place - Tanner Still of Macon
1st Place Match
Ryder Coons (Mid-Buchanan) 29-5, Fr. over Tennison Nixdorf (Penney) 17-12, Fr. (Fall 2:43)
3rd Place Match
Luke Johnson (Gallatin) 14-12, Fr. over Tanner Still (Macon) 5-17, So. (Fall 2:32)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter McAtee of Trenton
2nd Place - Clancey Woodward of Mid-Buchanan
3rd Place - Gavin Shoush of Albany
4th Place - Mason Hamilton of South Harrison
1st Place Match
Hunter McAtee (Trenton) 36-3, So. over Clancey Woodward (Mid-Buchanan) 30-6, So. (Fall 3:13)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Shoush (Albany) 10-2, Jr. over Mason Hamilton (South Harrison) 31-13, Jr. (Dec 12-7)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew
2nd Place - Canaan Wright of Marceline
3rd Place - Dallas Grippando of Mid-Buchanan
4th Place - Nate Doolittle of Albany
1st Place Match
Dawson Fansher (North Andrew) 24-1, Jr. over Canaan Wright (Marceline) 27-15, So. (Fall 3:19)
3rd Place Match
Dallas Grippando (Mid-Buchanan) 20-8, Jr. over Nate Doolittle (Albany) 22-14, Jr. (Fall 2:51)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Conner Quinn of Marceline
2nd Place - Kaden Anderson of Mid-Buchanan
3rd Place - Gambal Staddie of Brookfield
4th Place - Draken Bennett of Maysville
1st Place Match
Conner Quinn (Marceline) 35-4, Fr. over Kaden Anderson (Mid-Buchanan) 28-5, Sr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
Gambal Staddie (Brookfield) 36-10, So. over Draken Bennett (Maysville) 20-11, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brice Gibler of Trenton
2nd Place - Colton Parn of Brookfield
3rd Place - Brendan Barton of Maysville
4th Place - Clayton Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan
1st Place Match
Brice Gibler (Trenton) 24-9, Sr. over Colton Parn (Brookfield) 31-11, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Brendan Barton (Maysville) 28-9, Fr. over Clayton Rotterman (Mid-Buchanan) 28-9, So. (Dec 7-5)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Donavan Parn of Brookfield
2nd Place - Ryder Gooch of Marceline
3rd Place - Butch Walters of Mid-Buchanan
4th Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin
1st Place Match
Donavan Parn (Brookfield) 41-0, Sr. over Ryder Gooch (Marceline) 15-4, So. (Fall 0:30)
3rd Place Match
Butch Walters (Mid-Buchanan) 28-3, Sr. over Andon Allen (Gallatin) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jaden Abongo of Brookfield
2nd Place - Nathan Hyde of Mid-Buchanan
3rd Place - Draven Wright of Gallatin
4th Place - Jace Bixenman of Marceline
1st Place Match
Jaden Abongo (Brookfield) 41-5, Jr. over Nathan Hyde (Mid-Buchanan) 21-11, Jr. (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
Draven Wright (Gallatin) 24-7, So. over Jace Bixenman (Marceline) 14-13, Jr. (MD 11-2)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rodell Sperry of Gallatin
2nd Place - Colton Kirkham of Mid-Buchanan
3rd Place - Coleman Griffin of Trenton
4th Place - Bodie Legan of Macon
1st Place Match
Rodell Sperry (Gallatin) 28-0, Jr. over Colton Kirkham (Mid-Buchanan) 25-9, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Coleman Griffin (Trenton) 27-5, So. over Bodie Legan (Macon) 20-10, So. (Fall 2:29)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Anthony Prater of Penney
3rd Place - Logan Bottcher of Gallatin
4th Place - Coy Sobotka of Maysville
1st Place Match
Chase Davidson (Mid-Buchanan) 33-1, Sr. over Anthony Prater (Penney) 20-15, Sr. (Fall 1:59)
3rd Place Match
Logan Bottcher (Gallatin) 23-10, So. over Coy Sobotka (Maysville) 16-20, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Denton Biller of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Hunter Nelson of Marceline
3rd Place - Trent Polley of Brookfield
4th Place - Jake Redman of Maysville
1st Place Match
Denton Biller (Mid-Buchanan) 33-4, So. over Hunter Nelson (Marceline) 23-3, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Trent Polley (Brookfield) 27-9, Jr. over Jake Redman (Maysville) 26-11, Sr. (Fall 2:51)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Dawson Baker of Brookfield
3rd Place - Sam Gibson of Trenton
4th Place - Gage Wright of Gallatin
1st Place Match
Wade Stanton (Mid-Buchanan) 35-1, So. over Dawson Baker (Brookfield) 38-6, Sr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
Sam Gibson (Trenton) 28-9, So. over Gage Wright (Gallatin) 26-9, Sr. (UTB 3-2)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Creed Webster of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Blayke Kolb of Maysville
3rd Place - Colten Stevens of Rock Port
4th Place - Aaron Schlueter of Tarkio
1st Place Match
Creed Webster (Mid-Buchanan) 36-1, Sr. over Blayke Kolb (Maysville) 21-5, Sr. (Fall 0:50)
3rd Place Match
Colten Stevens (Rock Port) 21-6, Jr. over Aaron Schlueter (Tarkio) 19-9, Jr. (Fall 1:58)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Fisher Nixdorf of Penney
2nd Place - Caleb Johnson of Trenton
3rd Place - Trace Alexander of Brookfield
4th Place - Jarrett Eivins of South Harrison
1st Place Match
Fisher Nixdorf (Penney) 28-7, So. over Caleb Johnson (Trenton) 28-5, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
Trace Alexander (Brookfield) 24-5, Sr. over Jarrett Eivins (South Harrison) 29-16, Fr. (Fall 2:40)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville
2nd Place - Peyton Armstrong of Brookfield
3rd Place - Seth Cruz of Mid-Buchanan
4th Place - Gabe Parker of Gallatin
1st Place Match
Cole Gripka (Maysville) 34-0, Sr. over Peyton Armstrong (Brookfield) 20-13, Jr. (Fall 0:25)
3rd Place Match
Seth Cruz (Mid-Buchanan) 27-9, So. over Gabe Parker (Gallatin) 17-5, So. (Dec 3-0)