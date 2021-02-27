Sports Briefs
Class 2 Sectional 4

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gage Schottel of Savannah

2nd Place - Nick Kessler of Moberly

3rd Place - Lane McCoy of Chillicothe

4th Place - Sam Erickson of Cameron

1st Place Match

Gage Schottel (Savannah) 31-3, So. over Nick Kessler (Moberly) 31-14, Fr. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Lane McCoy (Chillicothe) 37-11, Fr. over Sam Erickson (Cameron) 22-18, Fr. (Fall 0:36)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caleb Husch of Cameron

2nd Place - Sheldon Rader of Chillicothe

3rd Place - Bryson Damgar of Savannah

4th Place - Chance McKim of Kirksville

1st Place Match

Caleb Husch (Cameron) 45-3, So. over Sheldon Rader (Chillicothe) 33-12, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

Bryson Damgar (Savannah) 27-13, So. over Chance McKim (Kirksville) 23-16, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryker Smith of Cameron

2nd Place - Jase Todd of Odessa

3rd Place - Micah Danner of Excelsior Springs

4th Place - Tytus Bellamy of Marshall

1st Place Match

Ryker Smith (Cameron) 46-1, Jr. over Jase Todd (Odessa) 22-14, So. (Fall 5:23)

3rd Place Match

Micah Danner (Excelsior Springs) 22-12, Fr. over Tytus Bellamy (Marshall) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 1:51)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs

2nd Place - Tanner Riley of Cameron

3rd Place - Marco Dalakishvili of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

4th Place - Kaden Scarborough of Oak Grove

1st Place Match

Landen Davis (Excelsior Springs) 27-2, Jr. over Tanner Riley (Cameron) 33-15, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

Marco Dalakishvili (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 27-7, Fr. over Kaden Scarborough (Oak Grove) 10-5, Sr. (Fall 2:30)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Shon Badder of Odessa

2nd Place - Chase Short of Cameron

3rd Place - Chance Phillips of Savannah

4th Place - Gunner Zirjacks of Excelsior Springs

1st Place Match

Shon Badder (Odessa) 41-6, Jr. over Chase Short (Cameron) 41-10, So. (Fall 1:42)

3rd Place Match

Chance Phillips (Savannah) 37-7, So. over Gunner Zirjacks (Excelsior Springs) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyler Murphy of Benton

2nd Place - Dominic Cahalan of Kirksville

3rd Place - Brecken Gates of Cameron

4th Place - Diego Carranza of Marshall

1st Place Match

Tyler Murphy (Benton) 23-1, Sr. over Dominic Cahalan (Kirksville) 29-8, So. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Brecken Gates (Cameron) 26-8, Jr. over Diego Carranza (Marshall) 8-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:41 (15-0))

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayden Dolt of Excelsior Springs

2nd Place - Logan Blickhan of Kirksville

3rd Place - Zane Palmer of Odessa

4th Place - Cole Chaney of Oak Grove

1st Place Match

Ayden Dolt (Excelsior Springs) 39-1, Jr. over Logan Blickhan (Kirksville) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 0:45)

3rd Place Match

Zane Palmer (Odessa) 30-16, So. over Cole Chaney (Oak Grove) 22-13, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carson Smith of Oak Grove

2nd Place - Bishop Rush of Benton

3rd Place - Brody Carins of Chillicothe

4th Place - Clinton McCauley of Excelsior Springs

1st Place Match

Carson Smith (Oak Grove) 22-10, Jr. over Bishop Rush (Benton) 26-13, So. (Fall 4:30)

3rd Place Match

Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 37-15, Fr. over Clinton McCauley (Excelsior Springs) 23-16, Sr. (Dec 12-8)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs

2nd Place - Gavin Gross of Odessa

3rd Place - Drew Spire of Maryville

4th Place - Kolby Robinson of Cameron

1st Place Match

Damon Ashworth (Excelsior Springs) 37-2, Sr. over Gavin Gross (Odessa) 41-2, Sr. (Fall 0:43)

3rd Place Match

Drew Spire (Maryville) 21-8, Jr. over Kolby Robinson (Cameron) 36-17, Sr. (Fall 4:49)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaden Ballinger of Kirksville

2nd Place - Adrian Whitehead of Oak Grove

3rd Place - Bryce Palmer of Odessa

4th Place - Braxton Rickart of Excelsior Springs

1st Place Match

Jaden Ballinger (Kirksville) 29-7, Jr. over Adrian Whitehead (Oak Grove) 23-7, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Bryce Palmer (Odessa) 34-5, Sr. over Braxton Rickart (Excelsior Springs) 4-3, Jr. (M. For.)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jay Greiner of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

2nd Place - Brock Miller of Chillicothe

3rd Place - Hunter Riley of Odessa

4th Place - Jack Thomas of Kirksville

1st Place Match

Jay Greiner (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 50-1, So. over Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 33-10, So. (Fall 1:12)

3rd Place Match

Hunter Riley (Odessa) 37-16, Sr. over Jack Thomas (Kirksville) 22-10, Fr. (Fall 4:36)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Evinger of Odessa

2nd Place - Keiren Watkins of Maryville

3rd Place - Keegen Reynolds of Cameron

4th Place - Hunter Chaney of Oak Grove

1st Place Match

Jake Evinger (Odessa) 40-3, Sr. over Keiren Watkins (Maryville) 37-4, Sr. (Fall 1:04)

3rd Place Match

Keegen Reynolds (Cameron) 47-6, Sr. over Hunter Chaney (Oak Grove) 20-8, Sr. (Fall 2:15)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Peyton Hahn of Boonville

2nd Place - Zander Brinegar of Oak Grove

3rd Place - Jarrett Kinder of Moberly

4th Place - Wyatt Burnett of Cameron

1st Place Match

Peyton Hahn (Boonville) 27-1, Jr. over Zander Brinegar (Oak Grove) 33-1, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Jarrett Kinder (Moberly) 42-5, Sr. over Wyatt Burnett (Cameron) 43-10, Sr. (Fall 2:29)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caleb Groff of Oak Grove

2nd Place - Bryce Kertz of Kirksville

3rd Place - Camren Hedgpeth of Cameron

4th Place - Andrew Huff of Moberly

1st Place Match

Caleb Groff (Oak Grove) 29-2, So. over Bryce Kertz (Kirksville) 31-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Camren Hedgpeth (Cameron) 45-4, Sr. over Andrew Huff (Moberly) 41-6, Sr. (TB-1 4-2)

Class 1 Sectional 4

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryder Coons of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Tennison Nixdorf of Penney

3rd Place - Luke Johnson of Gallatin

4th Place - Tanner Still of Macon

1st Place Match

Ryder Coons (Mid-Buchanan) 29-5, Fr. over Tennison Nixdorf (Penney) 17-12, Fr. (Fall 2:43)

3rd Place Match

Luke Johnson (Gallatin) 14-12, Fr. over Tanner Still (Macon) 5-17, So. (Fall 2:32)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter McAtee of Trenton

2nd Place - Clancey Woodward of Mid-Buchanan

3rd Place - Gavin Shoush of Albany

4th Place - Mason Hamilton of South Harrison

1st Place Match

Hunter McAtee (Trenton) 36-3, So. over Clancey Woodward (Mid-Buchanan) 30-6, So. (Fall 3:13)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Shoush (Albany) 10-2, Jr. over Mason Hamilton (South Harrison) 31-13, Jr. (Dec 12-7)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew

2nd Place - Canaan Wright of Marceline

3rd Place - Dallas Grippando of Mid-Buchanan

4th Place - Nate Doolittle of Albany

1st Place Match

Dawson Fansher (North Andrew) 24-1, Jr. over Canaan Wright (Marceline) 27-15, So. (Fall 3:19)

3rd Place Match

Dallas Grippando (Mid-Buchanan) 20-8, Jr. over Nate Doolittle (Albany) 22-14, Jr. (Fall 2:51)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Conner Quinn of Marceline

2nd Place - Kaden Anderson of Mid-Buchanan

3rd Place - Gambal Staddie of Brookfield

4th Place - Draken Bennett of Maysville

1st Place Match

Conner Quinn (Marceline) 35-4, Fr. over Kaden Anderson (Mid-Buchanan) 28-5, Sr. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Gambal Staddie (Brookfield) 36-10, So. over Draken Bennett (Maysville) 20-11, Fr. (Fall 1:23)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brice Gibler of Trenton

2nd Place - Colton Parn of Brookfield

3rd Place - Brendan Barton of Maysville

4th Place - Clayton Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan

1st Place Match

Brice Gibler (Trenton) 24-9, Sr. over Colton Parn (Brookfield) 31-11, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Brendan Barton (Maysville) 28-9, Fr. over Clayton Rotterman (Mid-Buchanan) 28-9, So. (Dec 7-5)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Donavan Parn of Brookfield

2nd Place - Ryder Gooch of Marceline

3rd Place - Butch Walters of Mid-Buchanan

4th Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin

1st Place Match

Donavan Parn (Brookfield) 41-0, Sr. over Ryder Gooch (Marceline) 15-4, So. (Fall 0:30)

3rd Place Match

Butch Walters (Mid-Buchanan) 28-3, Sr. over Andon Allen (Gallatin) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaden Abongo of Brookfield

2nd Place - Nathan Hyde of Mid-Buchanan

3rd Place - Draven Wright of Gallatin

4th Place - Jace Bixenman of Marceline

1st Place Match

Jaden Abongo (Brookfield) 41-5, Jr. over Nathan Hyde (Mid-Buchanan) 21-11, Jr. (Dec 10-5)

3rd Place Match

Draven Wright (Gallatin) 24-7, So. over Jace Bixenman (Marceline) 14-13, Jr. (MD 11-2)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rodell Sperry of Gallatin

2nd Place - Colton Kirkham of Mid-Buchanan

3rd Place - Coleman Griffin of Trenton

4th Place - Bodie Legan of Macon

1st Place Match

Rodell Sperry (Gallatin) 28-0, Jr. over Colton Kirkham (Mid-Buchanan) 25-9, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Coleman Griffin (Trenton) 27-5, So. over Bodie Legan (Macon) 20-10, So. (Fall 2:29)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Anthony Prater of Penney

3rd Place - Logan Bottcher of Gallatin

4th Place - Coy Sobotka of Maysville

1st Place Match

Chase Davidson (Mid-Buchanan) 33-1, Sr. over Anthony Prater (Penney) 20-15, Sr. (Fall 1:59)

3rd Place Match

Logan Bottcher (Gallatin) 23-10, So. over Coy Sobotka (Maysville) 16-20, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Denton Biller of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Hunter Nelson of Marceline

3rd Place - Trent Polley of Brookfield

4th Place - Jake Redman of Maysville

1st Place Match

Denton Biller (Mid-Buchanan) 33-4, So. over Hunter Nelson (Marceline) 23-3, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Trent Polley (Brookfield) 27-9, Jr. over Jake Redman (Maysville) 26-11, Sr. (Fall 2:51)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Dawson Baker of Brookfield

3rd Place - Sam Gibson of Trenton

4th Place - Gage Wright of Gallatin

1st Place Match

Wade Stanton (Mid-Buchanan) 35-1, So. over Dawson Baker (Brookfield) 38-6, Sr. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

Sam Gibson (Trenton) 28-9, So. over Gage Wright (Gallatin) 26-9, Sr. (UTB 3-2)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Creed Webster of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Blayke Kolb of Maysville

3rd Place - Colten Stevens of Rock Port

4th Place - Aaron Schlueter of Tarkio

1st Place Match

Creed Webster (Mid-Buchanan) 36-1, Sr. over Blayke Kolb (Maysville) 21-5, Sr. (Fall 0:50)

3rd Place Match

Colten Stevens (Rock Port) 21-6, Jr. over Aaron Schlueter (Tarkio) 19-9, Jr. (Fall 1:58)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Fisher Nixdorf of Penney

2nd Place - Caleb Johnson of Trenton

3rd Place - Trace Alexander of Brookfield

4th Place - Jarrett Eivins of South Harrison

1st Place Match

Fisher Nixdorf (Penney) 28-7, So. over Caleb Johnson (Trenton) 28-5, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Trace Alexander (Brookfield) 24-5, Sr. over Jarrett Eivins (South Harrison) 29-16, Fr. (Fall 2:40)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville

2nd Place - Peyton Armstrong of Brookfield

3rd Place - Seth Cruz of Mid-Buchanan

4th Place - Gabe Parker of Gallatin

1st Place Match

Cole Gripka (Maysville) 34-0, Sr. over Peyton Armstrong (Brookfield) 20-13, Jr. (Fall 0:25)

3rd Place Match

Seth Cruz (Mid-Buchanan) 27-9, So. over Gabe Parker (Gallatin) 17-5, So. (Dec 3-0)

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com.