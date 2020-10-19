East Buchanan’s Madi Jessen is within striking range after the first round of the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Golf Championship in Smithville, Missouri.
Jessen is just six strokes back of Summit Christian’s Lilli Stallings after shooting a 92.
Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert and Gallatin’s Claire Hemry shot a 100 in the cold rain and are in the top 12 with one round to play.
Benton’s Jaide Cox shot a 103 in the first round of the Class 2 championship, while Aly White totaled a 113 in New Bloomfield.
Central’s Ava Gaddie and Ali Perry are competing in Cape Girardeau in the Class 4 Championship, though the first round was called off due to rain.