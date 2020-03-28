East Buchanan girls head basketball coach Cori Elms has long been regarded as one of the best in the area during her time at DeKalb and East Buchanan. She bolstered that reputation this season as she led East Buchanan to their first Class 2 State Championship this past season.
Elms was awarded Missouri Class 2 Coach of the Year and now is named the All-News-Press NOW Winter Girls Coach of the Year. When asked about her success this season, the very humble coach wanted to direct as much recognition to her players and assistant coaches.
“If the players and assistant coaches don’t put in the effort, these things don’t happen,” Elms said. “You’re only as good as the people around you. I also believe when coaches get this recognition, it’s a direct reflection of the players. Not just the players this season, but the players that have came before and have set the culture.”
East Buchanan went 29-3 this season, as well as ending the season on a 19-game winning streak that ended with the Bulldogs cutting down the nets after a 62-51 win over Tipton in the Class 2 State championship game. It was possibly the final sporting event for the school this academic year.
“It wasn’t about the wins, it was about reaching our end goal,” Elms said. “We knew where we wanted to be at the end of the season. We made a lot of small goals throughout the year to keep us in check, getting all the 50/50 balls, focusing on rebounds that the players really responded to.”
While their trip to state was unconventional due to COVID-19 that forced attendance limits and even postponed celebration back in Gower, the experience is something Elms and her team will never forget.
“It was a very surreal experience,” Elms said. “I told my players to take in the little moments. I thought we did a great job of staying focused and not letting the empty arena bother us. Twenty years from now, we are going to have memories on that court and very little of them will actually have to do with basketball.”
East Buchanan’s season started with a court dedication to the Iba family. Prior to the game, there was a banquet held that Elm’s team was able to attend. During the banquet, there was the mention of a Henry Iba quote that really caught coach Elms attention: “We don’t play them, they play us.”
“It was such a great way to start the season,” Elms said. “It was a reminder that we need to focus on what we need to do. Everyone has a role on this team. We need to ignore the outside noise and play to our strengths. We did that.”
