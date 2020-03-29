Samantha Mumm is the All-News-Press NOW Girls Wrestler of the Year.
Mumm, a Plattsburg senior, blazed a trail to the top of the wrestling world when she won the Missouri State Championship in February, the second event of its kind in the state. Not only is she the first female wrestling state champion in Plattsburg history, but she finished fifth at state her junior year and holds state and national records in powerlifting.
Powerlifting became Mumm’s gateway to wrestling. She decided to wrestle her sophomore year before girls wrestling was sanctioned by MSHSAA.
“Everyone has always told me I’m really strong. I only wrestled boys that year, and it was really hard work,” Mumm said.
That hard work meant she was well-prepared when she began wrestling girls her junior year.
Plattsburg head coach Aaron Gudde was impressed with Mumm’s devotion to the sport from the beginning.
“She’s one of many in the state taking this seriously. It’s been really neat to see how hard she’s worked at it,” Gudde said.
In her championship match at the state championship in Columbia, Missouri, she defeated Cameron’s Hollie Hedgpeth at the 187-pound weight class in a 2-0 decision. During her senior season, she posted a 35-2 record, and her only two defeats came in decisions. She was never pinned.
In spite of all of that success, she considers her greatest accomplishment to be showing all the other girls what is possible. She enjoys working with younger girls, coaching softball for youth programs in her spare time.
Following her senior year, Mumm hopes to continue her wrestling career at Missouri Valley College, one of the few colleges in the state with a women’s wrestling program.
— Mike Loving