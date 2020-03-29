Diving into her freshman year, Makenzie Kurre set the bar for the rest of her high school career after breaking records, making it to state and being named the All-News-Press NOW Girls Swimmer of the Year.
Kurre has been swimming competitively for about eight years now after getting her start at a country club in Savannah, where she has mainly shown off her talent in the freestyle and backstroke.
Kurre was happy to find out that she was the ANPN Girls Swimmer of the Year because it was nice to be recognized for her hard work.
“It feels good,” Kurre said. “It’s kinda cool because I’ve never been a swimmer of the year.”
Kurre had set a personal goal to cut some of her times and make it to state, and she managed to do both. Kurre’s best time was in the 100 Freestyle where she swam a 52.55.
At state, Kurre placed first in the 100 freestyle and she placed third in the 200 Freestyle.
Kurre said that the team and the coaches she had were a big help.
“The team is really fun because it was our first year, so it’s getting to have a swim team for the high school,” Kurre said. “It was just really fun with all the girls and with them learning. They just got really far from not knowing how to swim.”
Kurre said she wanted to thank the team for the season that they all had.
“It was a really fun season so thank you,” Kurre said. “It wouldn’t have been the same if it was different people coaching or being on the team because of their personalities.”
Kurre said her current competitive coach Tori Zieger has helped shape her to who she is today because she’s always believed in her, and focused on her and what she can improve on.
— Zoe Jones