In just her sophomore year, Central guard Ella Moody missed out on the Class 5 all-state team by just one vote, and led the Indians to their first district championship since the 2016 season.
For this, she has been named our All-News-Press NOW City Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Moody averaged 10.5 points per game, 2.5 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game in just her second season with the Indians.
Central coach Jared Boone said that even last season when she was a freshman, there was no doubt that Moody was a special player.
“She fit right in, she did her thing and it made her stand out above some other people at her position,” Boone said. “It was a no-brainer that she should be thrust into that role.”
Her excellence on the court is born from the classic marriage of hard work and innate talent.
“Ella’s very naturally gifted, she has a very good skill set and continues to develop it on a daily basis,” Boone said. “She wants to be the best version of herself, so you couple her work ethic with her natural ability, it makes for a special player.
Central’s leading scorer and commander of the offense, Moody felt she saved her best efforts for last. Central survived Staley to win the district title before falling to then-unbeaten Liberty in sectionals.
“I had sporadic moments, but I think I did really well in districts just competing and wanting it for our team,” Moody said. “The drive was there in districts the most, especially with my sister being the only senior.”
Boone noted the work Moody put into developing her outside game in the previous offseason to make her a more versatile offensive threat, but Moody still takes the most pride in her passing.
“I want to not only incorporate myself, but I want everyone on the team to accomplish what they want to do. I work on passing the ball and getting everyone incorporated pretty well.”
After an impressive run for the Indians this year, Moody has set her sights for next season even higher.
“We went farther than last year and had a strong end to the season,” Moody said. “It didn’t go the right way that we wanted, but next year our goal is to get back in the gym and advance even further than we did this year.”
She’s set her future sights higher on a more personal level as well, hoping to achieve what she barely missed out on this season.
“She gets hungrier and hungrier,” Boone said. “She wants to be an all-stater, she wants to be a multi-time all-stater for Central High School, and if she continues to progress and work hard I can see that happening.”
