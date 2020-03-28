Benton’s Cristian Dixon is the All-News-Press NOW Boys Wrestler of the Year for the city.
Cristian, a three-time state finalist, finished second at this year’s state tournament, coming up short in a 3-2 decision to Monett sophomore Joseph Semerad.
The four-time state medalist finished runner-up, falling short in a one-point decision for the third year in a row.
In addition to Cristian’s state championship repertoire, he’s won four city titles, and this is the second year in a row he’s been named All-News-Press Now Boys Wrestler of the Year.
Benton head wrestling coach Brad Hubbard just finished his 17th year as head wrestling coach, and he places Dixon near the top because of his mindset.
“Cristian’s always had an innate ability to focus on not who he’s wrestling but how he’s going to wrestle. If a kid he’s wrestling is able to match his intensity. . . you’re in for a really good match. I’ve never really had very many high school kids that could go mentally to a level where he goes,” said Hubbard.
The coach went on to praise Dixon’s conditioning.
“The kid’s got a tremendous gas take. He just doesn’t’ wear out. . . I think he’s got a third lung.” Hubbard said.
Dixon was complimentary of his coaches.
“(What I’ll remember most are) the bonds that I’ve gained over the years with Coach Hubbard and Coach Nash who is also my uncle,” Dixon said.
Dixon, who compiled a 167-22 record over his varsity wrestling career, plans to continue wrestling in college, but it’s not clear where that will happen yet.
— Mike Loving