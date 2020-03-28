A lot has changed since Kolten Griffin’s high school basketball career reached an end two weeks ago.
Griffin was a part of the last Lafayette athletic event to be held before the St. Joseph School District selected to suspend spring sports on March 16, two days after the Class 4 quarterfinals, in effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The pause in sports has allowed him to appreciate the Fighting Irish’s playoff push a little more.
“Just to feel the atmosphere and the crowd, to go on the run with my brothers and my teammates, it was just amazing,” Griffin said. “It was fun for sure,”
Griffin entered the season poised to take on leadership roles left from last year’s senior class of six. He embraced the chance, and treated it no different than previous peers — operating with the goal of carrying on the tradition of Lafayette basketball.
With the help of on- and off-court factors, the guard was able to do that. It helped him to numerous individual honors, including All-News-Press NOW City Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“I’d say we had a pretty good season, especially there towards the end where we all started to come together a little bit more,” Griffin said. “The chemistry was up more, we were just playing better basketball. I just tried to do whatever I could to help my team win.”
Griffin averaged 15 points per game this season and hit 64 percent of his shots from the field.
He also finished the year averaging 8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Griffin’s performance helped the Irish to the school’s first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2015-16. They also grabbed MEC and Class 4 District 16 trophies.
“Setting the goal of winning another MEC and winning another district title, him being a senior and wanting to make the best out of this last year, I think all of that put together is what made him do what he did this year,” Lafayette coach Kevin Bristol said.
The Irish won 12 of their last 15 games, only falling to teams with five or fewer losses on the year.
During this time, Bristol noticed Griffin center in on more than individuality, helping the team improve as a whole.
“You just saw Kolten more focussed and focussed on team goals and making sure he was doing his part to make sure we could go as far as we could go,” Bristol said. “Whether pulling other teammates aside, or talking to them, he was willing to do whatever it took to make the team successful.”
Griffin received All-MEC, All-District and All-City honors at the end of the season.
He had several individual highlights, including a game-winning steal in the final seconds of the Class 4 sectional round. It helped Lafayette to a 32-31 win over Lincoln College Prep. A 60-40 loss to Raytown South ended the Irish's season one round later.
Griffin announced Saturday he will attend Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, to play NAIA basketball. He remains thankful for the season Lafayette had.
“Seeing some of the spring sports, they’re not going to be able to play, maybe,” Griffin said. “The seniors, for them, I feel bad. Just being able to play my last year of high school basketball, it just made me appreciate it more. Everything that we did, I’m just more appreciative of it.”
— Joe Andrews