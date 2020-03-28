Maryville girls basketball junior guard Serena Sundell was a part of a team that won the program its first district title in roughly a decade, she scored 52 points in the sixth game of the season, and is now adding to her list of accolades by being named the All-News-Press NOW Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Sundell, coach Quentin Albrecht said, had her best season yet in a Maryville uniform. That, he added, is a culmination of her freshman and sophomore seasons.
“Physical maturity, mental maturity, just, it just all came together,” Albrecht said. “She’s been a good player for all three years but this year she really put it all together.”
Sundell’s 24.1 points per contest, coupled with 5.9 rebounds a game, helped lead the Spoofhounds to a final record of 21-6. She was named the Class 3 Player of the Year. Their title run was eventually halted by Macon, one game away from the Class 3 Semifinals.
Before that heartbreaking moment, she helped Maryville capture the MEC title over St. Pius, a win that was the second over the Warriors in as many games this season. Both wins, in some ways, served as a beam of revenge to the team that ended Sundell’s sophomore season in the Class 3 District 16 Championship.
Before the season, Sundell and her teammates compiled a list of goals on a legal pad with the help of a red pen. The first and biggest thing that’s written on the list was winning districts. That goal was followed by having a 20-win season, winning conference and so-on down nearly half of the page.
Those were goals that, by the end of the season, were surpassed. The season lays a foundation as to what will be written on a piece of paper prior to next season, Sundell’s last season. Amid all of the celebration around her, and her team, Albrecht wasn’t surprised.
“I mean, right at the top of that list was win districts and win conference,” Albrecht said. “I mean, they were thinking about it at the beginning of the year — they set that goal. Did it surprise me? No, not really. But it always does when you actually do it.”