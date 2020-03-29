Lathrop junior Dorian Walters’ 2020 state finals march all began in his dad’s passenger seat during the summer of 2019, resulting in a first-place medal and the All-News-Press NOW Area Boys Wrestler of the Year award.
Walters hopped into Dylan Walter’s truck one summer day after wrestling practice. When asked how it went, Walters told his father he wanted to wrestle at 195 pounds that upcoming season. After finishing second at 170 the previous season, Dylan wondered why the sudden bump in weight.
That’s because Walters just went toe-to-toe with Centralia senior Trevor Bodine, a class 2 champion at 195. Walters did so with a recently healed meniscus tear.
“Dorian and Bodine used to wrestle in youth, and it was always a battle — back and forth, back and forth, back and forth,” Dylan said. “I picked Dorian up one day and he said, ‘I wanna wrestle 195 this year.’ I said, ‘Ah, Dorian, you’re too light, you’re too small to go 95.’ He said, ‘No. I want to wrestle Bodine.’”
Walters got his first crack at Bodine on Dec. 21, 2019, at the Battle of Katy Station in Sedalia, Missouri, in the championship match. Bodine narrowly won, 4-3.
Walters lost his very next match on Jan. 9 to Ryker Plymell of Richmond and had to wait for his next chance to beat the both of them, but he didn’t lose again for the remainder of the season. After pinning Plymell in the first round at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships, Walters cruised past his quarterfinal match with another pin, setting up the rematch with Bodine in the semifinals. This is exactly what Walters wanted.
It was a 4-4 match in the third period when Walters decided to cut Bodine loose and decided to go for the win, disregarding overtime. Down one, Walters lived up to his word from earlier in the summer and secured a last-second takedown for the victory. Walters won his finals matchup the next night over Maysville senior Trent Strong, 2-0, finally coming full circle after his finals loss the prior season..
“Honestly, there was a huge difference between the first time and second time,” Walters said. “The first time, I don’t know why but I felt very confident, like, this can happen, but I was nervous and cautious. The second time, I was determined. I said, ‘No, this is happening.’ I’m not just gonna let this slide by again. I was a lot more comfortable.”
Now Walters can add his ANPN award next to his state finals bracket and the rest his accomplishments. Even after winning state, Walters was shocked about the award.
“I didn’t really know about it until my dad told me,” Walters said. “I was pretty surprised. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Neat.’”
After losing a state finals match, tearing his meniscus and being beaten by a childhood rival, Walters turned the tables and beat everybody and everything, including his own injury. He’ll look to defend his state title and keep Lathrop’s now four-streak of state final appearances alive this winter.